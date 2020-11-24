News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norwich family are the faces of child’s health charity Christmas appeal

Author Picture Icon

Georgina Taylor

Published: 8:58 AM November 24, 2020    Updated: 7:23 AM November 25, 2020
Maisie Lossau, 15, and her mum Dawn and husband Darrell will be the face of the WellChild Christmas

Maisie Lossau, 15, and her mum Dawn and husband Darrell will be the face of the WellChild Christmas appeal Photo: WellChild - Credit: Archant

A Norwich teenager and her family are the faces of the Christmas appeal for the national children’s health charity WellChild.

Maisie Lossau, 15, and her mum Dawn and husband Darrell will be the face of the WellChild Christmas appeal, they will appear in a letter which will be posted out across the UK as well as on their website and social media.

The family is getting the message across this Christmas about the value of WellChild’s work, especially in these tough times during the COVID epidemic.

WellChild is the national charity for seriously ill children and their families. It uses a nationwide network of children’s nurses, home and garden projects and family support services to provide the children and young people the best possible chance to thrive: safe at home, together with their families.

Maisie was ten years old when she was diagnosed with a tumour in her brain stem. After her operation, she spent more than nine months in hospital. She was left unable to move, unable to eat and now breathes through a ventilator.

You may also want to watch:

The WellChild’s Family Tree support network offers parents of children with serious and complex health issues like Dawn, support and advice to one another.

Dawn and the family’s lives “changed overnight” with Maisie’s illness and now they are full time carers in the home for her.

Most Read

  1. 1 Welcome to our new website
  2. 2 Excitement mounts ahead of proposed return for Norwich City at Luton
  3. 3 Confirmed: Three households can form Christmas bubble to spend festive period together
  1. 4 Canaries legend Justin Fashanu could have street named after him
  2. 5 Cromer teenager supports local charities
  3. 6 Stoke City 2-3 Norwich City: Buendia red card, Krul injury but Canaries stay top of the Championship
  4. 7 MPs call for Norfolk to be in own coronavirus tier
  5. 8 Farke fears Krul out for weeks
  6. 9 Almost 200 Norfolk schools, colleges and nurseries hit by Covid cases
  7. 10 City defender Gibson hopes win over Stoke will silence the critics

Dawn said that with the Covid-19 pandemic, things have been particularly tough for Maisie, but she has coped well.

Dawn added “It’s been hard enough for all children during this but for her, being confined to our house has been really hard. But in her usual way, she has faced it and got on with it.”

“The WellChild Family Tree network is incredibly useful as there’s always someone with a similar situation to you on there who can help you” she said.

“Everyday friends don’t really get it – as much as they want to help you. People on the Family Tree do get it, and that’s a really good thing.”

You can read the full letter from Dawn and the family and find information about WellChild on the website here: https://www.wellchild.org.uk/christmas/

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cake maker turns hobby into global business with celebrity fans

Louisa Baldwin

person

Video

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Couple arrested after string of ‘dash and dine’ cases at pubs and...

Ruth Lawes

person

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus