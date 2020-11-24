Search

Norwich family are the faces of child’s health charity Christmas appeal

PUBLISHED: 08:58 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:58 24 November 2020

Maisie Lossau, 15, and her mum Dawn and husband Darrell will be the face of the WellChild Christmas appeal Photo: WellChild

Maisie Lossau, 15, and her mum Dawn and husband Darrell will be the face of the WellChild Christmas appeal Photo: WellChild

A Norwich teenager and her family are the faces of the Christmas appeal for the national children’s health charity WellChild.

Maisie Lossau, 15, and her mum Dawn and husband Darrell will be the face of the WellChild Christmas appeal, they will appear in a letter which will be posted out across the UK as well as on their website and social media.

The family is getting the message across this Christmas about the value of WellChild’s work, especially in these tough times during the COVID epidemic.

WellChild is the national charity for seriously ill children and their families. It uses a nationwide network of children’s nurses, home and garden projects and family support services to provide the children and young people the best possible chance to thrive: safe at home, together with their families.

Maisie was ten years old when she was diagnosed with a tumour in her brain stem. After her operation, she spent more than nine months in hospital. She was left unable to move, unable to eat and now breathes through a ventilator.

The WellChild’s Family Tree support network offers parents of children with serious and complex health issues like Dawn, support and advice to one another.

Dawn and the family’s lives “changed overnight” with Maisie’s illness and now they are full time carers in the home for her.

Dawn said that with the Covid-19 pandemic, things have been particularly tough for Maisie, but she has coped well.

Dawn added “It’s been hard enough for all children during this but for her, being confined to our house has been really hard. But in her usual way, she has faced it and got on with it.”

“The WellChild Family Tree network is incredibly useful as there’s always someone with a similar situation to you on there who can help you” she said.

“Everyday friends don’t really get it – as much as they want to help you. People on the Family Tree do get it, and that’s a really good thing.”

You can read the full letter from Dawn and the family and find information about WellChild on the website here: https://www.wellchild.org.uk/christmas/

