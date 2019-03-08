Search

Advanced search

'We're aware we're breaking the law' - Norfolk climate change protestors take part in London action

PUBLISHED: 11:28 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 08 October 2019

Norwich Extinction Rebellion protestors have camped overnight in Horse Guards Road in London as part of protests to shut down Westminster. Picture: Norwich XR

Norwich Extinction Rebellion protestors have camped overnight in Horse Guards Road in London as part of protests to shut down Westminster. Picture: Norwich XR

Archant

Dozens of Extinction Rebellion protestors from Norwich and Norfolk are taking part in action to bring Westminster to a stand still in a bid to force the government to take urgent action on climate change.

Extinction Rebellion campaigners from Norwich are involved in the London protests. Pic: Jamie Osborn.Extinction Rebellion campaigners from Norwich are involved in the London protests. Pic: Jamie Osborn.

The protests which began on Monday October 7, and are planned to go on for two weeks, have seen thousands of activists set up road blocks and cause disruption at key sites and streets in central London.

As many as 80 people from Norwich and north Norfolk are among those currently encamped on Horse Guards Road.

Among them is Jamie Osborn, a Green Norwich city councillor who has been in London since Sunday evening.

He said: "Some of us were up all night, it's October so it's not exactly ideal.

"None of us really want to be here, it's our last resort so we are prepared for two weeks or as long as it takes.

You may also want to watch:

"The atmosphere is great, the police came and confiscated our gazebos and oat milk yesterday but now we've got gazebos at both ends of Horse Guards Road and a kitchen tent."

Mr Osborn said members of the Norwich XR were among the hundreds of people camping on the streets, while others were staying in hostels and travelling to and from London for the day.

"We are always aware that we are breaking the law and but this is a serious situation but we are doing it with love," he said.

This morning (Tuesday) the Metropolitan Police ordered those who spent the night blocking Horseferry Road to move on or face being arrested.

The force said it had arrested 319 people on Monday, easily surpassing the 122 arrests made on the first day of similar protests in the capital in April.

None of the Norwich XR group are among those to be arrested during the current action.

Most Read

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Blaze at car service centre in Norwich

The fire at STR Service Centre on Garden Street, Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

‘Stop or you will kill him’ - what sister told men in Norwich knife attack

Connor Farley, Brandon Green and Leon Jones. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘Then it suddenly dawned on people that William was a Villa fan, and what’s he doing in the home end?’

Fan Kevin James, in forefront, with Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and children. Pictures: Kevin James

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six Barclays banks saved from closure

Barclays in Drayton is one of many in the region to be saved from closure. Picture: James Bass © 2009 (01603) 772434

Teen jailed over knife attack had been involved in Norwich ear slashing

Leon Jones. Photo: Norfolk police

Norfolk restaurants retain Michelin stars

Morston Hall, near Holt retained their Michelin star rating at a ceremony on October 7, with the release of the 2020 Michelin guide. Picture: Good Hotel Guide

Lottery fund of £200,000 to preserve Norfolk history for future generations

Gary Tuson, County Archivist and Head of Norfolk Record Office. Photo: Norfolk County Council

READER LETTER: Should Royals have been ejected from Carrow Road?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists