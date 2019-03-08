'We're aware we're breaking the law' - Norfolk climate change protestors take part in London action

Norwich Extinction Rebellion protestors have camped overnight in Horse Guards Road in London as part of protests to shut down Westminster. Picture: Norwich XR Archant

Dozens of Extinction Rebellion protestors from Norwich and Norfolk are taking part in action to bring Westminster to a stand still in a bid to force the government to take urgent action on climate change.

Extinction Rebellion campaigners from Norwich are involved in the London protests. Pic: Jamie Osborn. Extinction Rebellion campaigners from Norwich are involved in the London protests. Pic: Jamie Osborn.

The protests which began on Monday October 7, and are planned to go on for two weeks, have seen thousands of activists set up road blocks and cause disruption at key sites and streets in central London.

As many as 80 people from Norwich and north Norfolk are among those currently encamped on Horse Guards Road.

Among them is Jamie Osborn, a Green Norwich city councillor who has been in London since Sunday evening.

He said: "Some of us were up all night, it's October so it's not exactly ideal.

"None of us really want to be here, it's our last resort so we are prepared for two weeks or as long as it takes.

"The atmosphere is great, the police came and confiscated our gazebos and oat milk yesterday but now we've got gazebos at both ends of Horse Guards Road and a kitchen tent."

Mr Osborn said members of the Norwich XR were among the hundreds of people camping on the streets, while others were staying in hostels and travelling to and from London for the day.

"We are always aware that we are breaking the law and but this is a serious situation but we are doing it with love," he said.

This morning (Tuesday) the Metropolitan Police ordered those who spent the night blocking Horseferry Road to move on or face being arrested.

The force said it had arrested 319 people on Monday, easily surpassing the 122 arrests made on the first day of similar protests in the capital in April.

None of the Norwich XR group are among those to be arrested during the current action.