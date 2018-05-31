Search

Advanced search

'I swim for them' Swimathon challenge in memory of cancer victims

PUBLISHED: 06:00 13 February 2020

Tracy Clark from Norwich is trying to encourage others to take part in a charity Swimathon. Picture: Patrick Keely

Tracy Clark from Norwich is trying to encourage others to take part in a charity Swimathon. Picture: Patrick Keely

© 2013 Mark Hewlett

An endurance swimmer who repeats the name of her friends who died from breast cancer to get her through tough races is taking to the water once again for charity.

Tracy Clark from Norwich is trying to encourage others to take part in a charity Swimathon. Picture: Patrick KeelyTracy Clark from Norwich is trying to encourage others to take part in a charity Swimathon. Picture: Patrick Keely

Tracy Clark, from Norwich, has signed up for this year's Swimathon, in memory of her dad and two best friends, Shelley and Cathy.

The 50-year-old, who is originally from New Zealand, is encouraging others to get involved in the event which runs between March 20 and April 5 for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

Mrs Clark said: "Whenever I have a tough swim and I start to tire and need motivation I keep repeating my friends' names Shelly, Cathy, Cathy, Shelly over and over in rhythm with every stroke to keep me going, I swim for them and it gets me through.

"I know just how devastating cancer can be. It's a terrible disease that just doesn't affect those diagnosed but also family and friends."

Tracy Clark from Norwich is trying to encourage others to take part in a charity Swimathon. Picture: Patrick KeelyTracy Clark from Norwich is trying to encourage others to take part in a charity Swimathon. Picture: Patrick Keely

The swimathon challenge is open to individuals or teams to take on a distance of their choice ranging from 400m to the triple 5k.

The mother-of-two said: "The swimathon is not about achieving long distances or arduous swims it's also not about elite Olympic swimmers, it's about taking part and making a difference, whatever your age or capability.

"My belief is to dream big, never give up, and you're never too old to achieve your dreams - so get involved and lets raise some money for a worthy cause."

She was 28 when her father died, unable to see her swim the English Channel - a dream she had been pursuing since the age of 13

Tracy Clark from Norwich is trying to encourage others to take part in a charity Swimathon. Picture: Patrick KeelyTracy Clark from Norwich is trying to encourage others to take part in a charity Swimathon. Picture: Patrick Keely

She completed the challenge in 2013 in a time of 12 hours and 46 minutes - battling through near gale force winds and six foot waves.

The endurance swimmer also completed an Ice Mile in 3.6 degrees water, circumnavigated Manhattan Island and became the first New Zealander to achieve the Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming.

She is also half-way through achieving Oceans seven challenge.

Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK's spokesman for Norfolk, said; "Whether you're a champion swimmer like Tracy or prefer to stick to the shallow end, there's a Swimathon challenge for all of us. It's about taking part and raising awareness and funds for vital research and support."

Tracy Clark from Norwich is trying to encourage others to take part in a charity Swimathon. Picture: Patrick KeelyTracy Clark from Norwich is trying to encourage others to take part in a charity Swimathon. Picture: Patrick Keely

To sign up to Swimathon 2020, visit swimathon.org.

Most Read

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

New primary school will be first of its kind in Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new Wymondham College Prep School. The Sapientia Education Trust, which is sponsoring the school, has had to delay the opening of its boarding provision. Picture: LSI/Morgan Sindall

This restaurant is anything but a shambles

Owners and directors, Rebecca and David Lysaght, at the Shambles café, bar and bistro, North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Safety concerns over proposed large housing estate off the A47

Peter Milliken, chairman of the Easton Parish Council, pictured in 2016 protesting with residents against the plans for hundreds of homes to be built in the village. Picture: Steve Adams

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus fears prompt village restaurant to close as staff return from Chinese new year trip

The sign in the window at Full River in Acle advising customers the takeaway will be shut until February 26 due to coronavirus fears, as a precaution Picture: Liz Coates

Takeaway given zero food hygiene rating bounces back with new score

Cleopatra in Norwich, on Knowland Grove. Photo: Lauren Cope
Drive 24