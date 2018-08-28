Norwich elderly art group returns for another session

The art group Inspiring Arts will be making weathered garden signs next Wednesday 12th December. Picture: Jayne Bushell Archant

A new art group has been created for older people in Norwich, to encourage inclusion and creativity.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Held at Eaton Community Centre, the session has been organised to help those that want to meet other people and to create their own piece of artwork.

Supported by the Royal Voluntary Service and Prudential, the group will be making weathered garden signs that can be put into the garden or hung around the home.

A spokesman for the Royal Voluntary Service said: “Staying active and social have been proven to be important to keeping fit and well in older age.

“There will also be light refreshments as well as the opportunity to find out about further workshops for 2019 starting in January.”

The session will take place between 2pm and 4pm on December 12, with entry costing £2 per person.

To book contact Jayne Bushell on 07975 740803