Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich educational charity announce new history course

PUBLISHED: 08:24 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 09 January 2019

Oscar Wilde

Oscar Wilde

Archant

A Norwich-based educational charity have announced their new spring classes.

The WEA (Workers’ Educational Association) have announced their spring programme which will include 10-week courses and Saturday schools.

The new sessions will teach pupils about the Spanish civil war and continue with various subjects, including art and history.

A spokesperson from WEA said: “It begins with a course on Oscar Wilde and other subjects include paintings of Scandinavia, activists of the 19th century, modern philosophy, great escapes of World War II and the gothic revival of the 19th and 20th centuries.”

WEA are an educational charity with the aim of providing friendly, informal and enjoyable courses with expert tutors.

Brochures may be found in public libraries and at the King’s Centre, King Street, Norwich.  

For more information visit www.wea-norwich.org.uk, or contact Annette Conn on 01603 629557.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Most Read

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Collin Quaner and Anthony Pilkington. Picture: PA

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

17 skeletons were found decapitated Picture: ARCHAEOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver on the run after fleeing crash

Emergency services were called to a crash in Bury Road, Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

Grandmother, 85, tried to take her own life twice at ‘inadequate’ care home

Brenda Bass and Clare Hollis. CLARE HOLLIS

WATCH: Video shows dramatic depths of north Norfolk floods in Walcott

Harry Spencer's video captured the extent of the floods in Walcott. Photo: Harry Spencer

Hellesdon park to remain closed while council looks into 30ft deep hole

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists