Norwich educational charity announce new history course

Oscar Wilde Archant

A Norwich-based educational charity have announced their new spring classes.

The WEA (Workers’ Educational Association) have announced their spring programme which will include 10-week courses and Saturday schools.

The new sessions will teach pupils about the Spanish civil war and continue with various subjects, including art and history.

A spokesperson from WEA said: “It begins with a course on Oscar Wilde and other subjects include paintings of Scandinavia, activists of the 19th century, modern philosophy, great escapes of World War II and the gothic revival of the 19th and 20th centuries.”

WEA are an educational charity with the aim of providing friendly, informal and enjoyable courses with expert tutors.

Brochures may be found in public libraries and at the King’s Centre, King Street, Norwich.

For more information visit www.wea-norwich.org.uk, or contact Annette Conn on 01603 629557.