Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

New donations project launched for public to gift items to the homeless in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:31 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 20 March 2019

Staff and volunteers at St Martins' new Donation Station at 33 Bishopgate, Norwich. Picture: St Martins Housing

Staff and volunteers at St Martins' new Donation Station at 33 Bishopgate, Norwich. Picture: St Martins Housing

St Martins Housing

A new donations project has opened in Norwich which will make the most of generous gifts donated to the homeless by the public.

Staff and volunteers at St Martins' new Donation Station at 33 Bishopgate, Norwich. Picture: St Martins Housing Staff and volunteers at St Martins' new Donation Station at 33 Bishopgate, Norwich. Picture: St Martins Housing

Those wishing to donate items to the homeless can do so at St Martins Housing’s new Donation Station based at 33 Bishopgate, next to the charity’s head office.

Donations of clothing, household items and food can be dropped off at the station between 10am and 2pm on weekdays, and people who use the homeless charity’s services can collect items they need from the same location.

Life skills development co-ordinator Nicky King said: “As a charity we are always amazed at the amount of items donated by our generous community, including clothing, bedding, toiletries and household items.

“Due to the volume of donations we receive and in response to this growing need, we are launching this new initiative, the Donation Station, in order to ensure we are making the best use of all donations.”

Staff and volunteers at St Martins' new Donation Station at 33 Bishopgate, Norwich. Picture: St Martins Housing Staff and volunteers at St Martins' new Donation Station at 33 Bishopgate, Norwich. Picture: St Martins Housing

The project will be staffed by volunteers with lived experience from within St Martins’ services.

The volunteers will receive the items from the public, sort the donations and distribute them to others who are in immediate need of specific items.

One of the volunteers, Tim, said: “People donate clothes and other things and I donate my time to give something back.  “It also helps me to structure my own time doing something worthwhile to help other people.

“We sort through all the clothes and find what’s useable and decent quality, we sort out what can be handed out to people on the streets, it’s amazing what comes in from people.”

Joe is another volunteer who got involved in the project in order to give something back. He said: “We get a lot of support from St Martins and can feel we are repaying what the staff do for us.

“That’s what I feel the donations project is all about.”

A list of items the charity is currently in need of can be found at: stmartinshousing.org.uk/help-us/items-we-need.

For more information, contact Nicky King or Ray Muscat on 07827 856722.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Final words of teenager who took his own life inscribed on memorial bench

A bench has been installed at Whitlingham Country Park in memory of Claudiu Cristea. Pictured is Claudiu's sister, Monica, 12. Picture: Archant

New homes plan for former hospital site

The former Lowestoft Hospital site. According to the Waveney Local Plan, about 45 new homes are earmarked to be built on the land. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘This road will become a folly’ - City council back NDR Western Link as plans protested

Norwich City Council have backed plans for the NDR Western Link, despite protests. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We cannot see a way to remain open’: 280 jobs at risk as health trust announces closure

All Hallows Hospital at Ditchingham,near Bungay. All Hallows Healthcare Trust has announced its likely closure. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Former teacher died of drug-related death

An inquest at Norfolk Coroners Court on Tuesday, March 19, heard how Andrew Jakes, 37, died last year at his home in Bridge Street, Fakenham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New homes plan for former hospital site

The former Lowestoft Hospital site. According to the Waveney Local Plan, about 45 new homes are earmarked to be built on the land. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists