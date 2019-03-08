New donations project launched for public to gift items to the homeless in Norwich

Staff and volunteers at St Martins' new Donation Station at 33 Bishopgate, Norwich. Picture: St Martins Housing St Martins Housing

A new donations project has opened in Norwich which will make the most of generous gifts donated to the homeless by the public.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff and volunteers at St Martins' new Donation Station at 33 Bishopgate, Norwich. Picture: St Martins Housing Staff and volunteers at St Martins' new Donation Station at 33 Bishopgate, Norwich. Picture: St Martins Housing

Those wishing to donate items to the homeless can do so at St Martins Housing’s new Donation Station based at 33 Bishopgate, next to the charity’s head office.

Donations of clothing, household items and food can be dropped off at the station between 10am and 2pm on weekdays, and people who use the homeless charity’s services can collect items they need from the same location.

Life skills development co-ordinator Nicky King said: “As a charity we are always amazed at the amount of items donated by our generous community, including clothing, bedding, toiletries and household items.

“Due to the volume of donations we receive and in response to this growing need, we are launching this new initiative, the Donation Station, in order to ensure we are making the best use of all donations.”

Staff and volunteers at St Martins' new Donation Station at 33 Bishopgate, Norwich. Picture: St Martins Housing Staff and volunteers at St Martins' new Donation Station at 33 Bishopgate, Norwich. Picture: St Martins Housing

The project will be staffed by volunteers with lived experience from within St Martins’ services.

The volunteers will receive the items from the public, sort the donations and distribute them to others who are in immediate need of specific items.

One of the volunteers, Tim, said: “People donate clothes and other things and I donate my time to give something back. “It also helps me to structure my own time doing something worthwhile to help other people.

“We sort through all the clothes and find what’s useable and decent quality, we sort out what can be handed out to people on the streets, it’s amazing what comes in from people.”

Joe is another volunteer who got involved in the project in order to give something back. He said: “We get a lot of support from St Martins and can feel we are repaying what the staff do for us.

“That’s what I feel the donations project is all about.”

A list of items the charity is currently in need of can be found at: stmartinshousing.org.uk/help-us/items-we-need.

For more information, contact Nicky King or Ray Muscat on 07827 856722.