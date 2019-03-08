Politicians invite Norwich dog to Westminster

Carole Adam and Hannah Colbourn with Peggy the dog at Westminster. Picture: Matthew Robinson Archant

A dog from Norwich was a guest of honour at the House of Commons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peggy at Westminster. Picture: Hannah Colbourn Peggy at Westminster. Picture: Hannah Colbourn

Peggy, a nine-year-old crossbreed, was invited to an event at Westminster with her owner Hannah Colbourn, 38, a mother-of-two from George Borrow Road in Earlham.

The event, which was hosted by Conservative MP Giles Watling, was on the topic of animal welfare, in particular the issue of obesity in pets.

Peggy and Mrs Colbourn were invited to represent Pets As Therapy (PAT).

You may also want to watch:

PAT is a national charity which trains dogs to enhance health and wellbeing in the community through visits to hospitals, hospices, nursing and care homes and schools.

Peggy was one of three PAT dogs at Westminster to demonstrate to MPs the work and benefits provided by therapy dogs.

Mrs Colbourn said: "Peggy was a total pro and a fantastic ambassador for the charity.

"She took everything in her stride and clearly showed the positive effect she has on people, with many MPs asking to have photos with her."

To find out more about PAT visit https://bit.ly/2tdbhoI