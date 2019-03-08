Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Inspired by Wimbledon? Europe's tennis craze arrives in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:30 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 10 July 2019

The new padel courts in Diss. Around a third of the size of a traditional tennis court, it's thought padel could become an Olympic sport in a few years time. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The new padel courts in Diss. Around a third of the size of a traditional tennis court, it's thought padel could become an Olympic sport in a few years time. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Those inspired by the stars at Wimbledon will have a new way to get into the sport as Norfolk's first padel tennis court opens.

The new Adidas padel tennis courts at Heywood Health and Fitness in Diss which cost around £90,000. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe new Adidas padel tennis courts at Heywood Health and Fitness in Diss which cost around £90,000. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Claimed to be the world's fastest growing sport, the game can now be played at the Heywood Tennis Club in Diss.

Owner Tom Bobbins was inspired to bring the game to the county after experiencing it on holiday with his brother-in-law in Portugal, and said he saw potential for it to catch on closer to home. Upon his return to Norfolk, Mr Bobbins began to look into the costs and logistics of building a padel tennis court.

The game is played on an enclosed caged court, which means that once the ball passes a player it is not necessarily out of play.

"It's a little bit like tennis but nicks the good bits of squash," said Mr Bobbins.

The new Padel tennis courts at Heywood Health and Fitness in Diss which cost around £90,000. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe new Padel tennis courts at Heywood Health and Fitness in Diss which cost around £90,000. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The game is Spain's second largest participation sport (overtaking standard tennis) and is expected to feature at the Olympics by the 2028 games.

Mr Bobbins says he believes many new athletes can be created by the game as anyone can pick up a racket and rally, even if they have never played before.

Mr Bobbins said: "I saw the potential in the game because it's so easy to play. I genuinely believe someone who has got no racket sports background can pick up a padel and play.

"If they've got a partner who's a little bit handy that helps, but you can get four people on who have never played the game before and they can have good, meaningful rallies which you just can't do with squash or tennis as there's too much faff."

The new Padel tennis courts at Heywood Health and Fitness in Diss which cost around £90,000. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe new Padel tennis courts at Heywood Health and Fitness in Diss which cost around £90,000. Picture: Neil Didsbury

According to Mr Bobbins other clubs in the county looking to get involved with padel tennis, after the game was officially recognised by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Woman taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash which blocked busy road

The Norwich-bound A146 is blocked after a crash. Photo: Live traffic map

Norwich men who made almost £150k from fraud ordered to pay back £10

Manby Road. Photo: Bill Smith

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash which blocked busy road

The Norwich-bound A146 is blocked after a crash. Photo: Live traffic map

Jewellery shop closes in the Norwich Lanes

Fourth Avenue in the Norwich Lanes has closed and moved online. Picture: Archant

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Why is Norwich’s dog-on-wheels on tv tomorrow?

Hector the Beagle, who uses a wheelchair to help him get around. Victoria Haddon has written a new book about his adventures. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Fascinating slice of Norwich history discovered in new bowling centre

Jack Thompson, manager of Bowling House in Norwich. Photo: bethmoseleyimagery.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists