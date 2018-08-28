Independent disability charity nominated for award

Nansa has been nominated for a Norfolk Care Award. Pictured is chief executive Tom Garrod. Photo : Steve Adams Steve Adams 2018 : 07398 238853

An independent disability charity which has been caring for young people and adults in the county for more than 60 years has been nominated for a Norfolk Care Award.

Norwich-based charity Nansa has been shortlisted in the together everyone achieves more (TEAM) category, and will be joining many other organisations at the awards ceremony on Thursday, February 21.

The nomination follows Nansa winning in the category for collaborative working at the Norfolk Care Awards last year.

The charity provides support, education, training and advice to people of all ages and disability levels from their family centre in Woodcock Road and adult centre in Bowthorpe Road.

Nansa chief executive Tom Garrod said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we have been nominated for a second year in a row which is a great endorsement of the high quality of care that we aim to provide for people with disabilities.”