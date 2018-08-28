Are the people of Norwich dining out less?
PUBLISHED: 16:35 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 08 January 2019
Although Norwich has an abundance of great restaurants, the general consensus among the people of Norwich seems to be that people of all ages are eating out less and less due to high prices in restaurants.
In light of the news that Jamie’s Italian will soon be closing, I conducted some research and found that eating out is clearly viewed as a special occasion and is often a rare occurrence for the people of Norwich - surely raising prices will only worsen the situation.
Here’s a sample of Norwich’s eating habits when it comes to eating out.
Name: Bridget Gardner
From: Norwich
Occupation: Retired
Eats out: Twice a month
Bridget sometimes eats in pubs around Norfolk after long walks along the coast and enjoys eating at The Bicycle Shop and Pulse as she is a vegetarian.
Name: Jenny Dark
From: Norwich
Occupation: Nurse
Eats out: Once a week
Jenny enjoys eating in restaurants such as Wetherspoons and Turtle Bay and regularly eats out in Norwich.
Name: Godfrey Brown
From: Norwich
Occupation: Retired
Eats out: Twice a year
Godfrey rarely eats out in Norwich and has no preferences to where he goes when he occasionally does choose to eat in a restaurant.
Name: Tia Roberts
From: Norwich
Occupation: Student
Eats out: Once a week
Tia eats out rather regularly in cheaper restaurants such as Wetherspoon and would like to eat in different restaurants but finds herself limited by a student budget and high restaurant prices.
All three girls were disappointed to discover that Jamie’s Italian will be closing in February as they are all big fans.
Name: Armin Hess
From: Norwich
Occupation: Retired
Eats out: Once a week
Since retiring, Armin has found it easier to go out to eat as he has more time to do so. He enjoys eating in Jarrold restaurants and cafés and also likes going to Middletons which he finds is a bit ‘hit and miss’.
Name: Jane Crowland
From: Norwich
Occupation: Retired
Eats out: On special occasions
When eating out on special occasions, Jane enjoys eating Italian and French food but rarely eats out since having retired due to the high prices in restaurants.