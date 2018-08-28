Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Join In

Are the people of Norwich dining out less?

PUBLISHED: 16:35 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 08 January 2019

Fiona McNally

Armin Hess, Jenny Dark and Jane Crowland. Photo: Fiona McNally

Armin Hess, Jenny Dark and Jane Crowland. Photo: Fiona McNally

Archant

Although Norwich has an abundance of great restaurants, the general consensus among the people of Norwich seems to be that people of all ages are eating out less and less due to high prices in restaurants.

Bridget Gardner. Photo: Fiona McNallyBridget Gardner. Photo: Fiona McNally

In light of the news that Jamie’s Italian will soon be closing, I conducted some research and found that eating out is clearly viewed as a special occasion and is often a rare occurrence for the people of Norwich - surely raising prices will only worsen the situation.

Here’s a sample of Norwich’s eating habits when it comes to eating out.

Name: Bridget Gardner

From: Norwich

Occupation: Retired

Eats out: Twice a month

Jenny Dark. Photo: Fiona McNallyJenny Dark. Photo: Fiona McNally

Bridget sometimes eats in pubs around Norfolk after long walks along the coast and enjoys eating at The Bicycle Shop and Pulse as she is a vegetarian.

Name: Jenny Dark

From: Norwich

Occupation: Nurse

Eats out: Once a week

Jenny enjoys eating in restaurants such as Wetherspoons and Turtle Bay and regularly eats out in Norwich.

Bridget Gardner. Photo: Fiona McNallyBridget Gardner. Photo: Fiona McNally

Name: Godfrey Brown

From: Norwich

Occupation: Retired

Eats out: Twice a year

Godfrey rarely eats out in Norwich and has no preferences to where he goes when he occasionally does choose to eat in a restaurant.

Name: Tia Roberts

Armin Hess. Photo: Fiona McNallyArmin Hess. Photo: Fiona McNally

From: Norwich

Occupation: Student

Eats out: Once a week

Tia eats out rather regularly in cheaper restaurants such as Wetherspoon and would like to eat in different restaurants but finds herself limited by a student budget and high restaurant prices.

All three girls were disappointed to discover that Jamie’s Italian will be closing in February as they are all big fans.

Name: Armin Hess

Tia Roberts (pictured middle). Photo: Fiona McNallyTia Roberts (pictured middle). Photo: Fiona McNally

From: Norwich

Occupation: Retired

Eats out: Once a week

Since retiring, Armin has found it easier to go out to eat as he has more time to do so. He enjoys eating in Jarrold restaurants and cafés and also likes going to Middletons which he finds is a bit ‘hit and miss’.

Name: Jane Crowland

From: Norwich

Jane Crowland. Photo: Fiona McNallyJane Crowland. Photo: Fiona McNally

Occupation: Retired

Eats out: On special occasions

When eating out on special occasions, Jane enjoys eating Italian and French food but rarely eats out since having retired due to the high prices in restaurants.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Collin Quaner and Anthony Pilkington. Picture: PA

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

17 skeletons were found decapitated Picture: ARCHAEOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Pagepix

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Video shows dramatic depths of north Norfolk floods in Walcott

Harry Spencer's video captured the extent of the floods in Walcott. Photo: Harry Spencer

Builder left £20,000 bungalow project in mess - court told

John and Catherine Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering which she also denies. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mystery remains over activity behind metal fence on empty land

Empty land of Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

‘Norwich will soon be a ghost town’– locals react to news Jamie’s Italian will close

Jamie's Italian at the Royal Arcade which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists