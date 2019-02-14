Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich man died outside his home after picking up drugs

14 February, 2019 - 18:42
The inquest into the death of James Restorick took place at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The inquest into the death of James Restorick took place at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A man who collapsed and died outside his house had a cocktail of drugs in his system, an inquest heard.

The inquest into the death of James Restorick was held at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe inquest into the death of James Restorick was held at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard today, Thursday, February 14, how James Restorick died outside his home in Wild Road, Norwich, on August 5, 2018, after he had taken a concoction of legal and illegal drugs during the day.

A friend of Mr Restorick, 40, who was known as Jim to his friends, said he had taken a “snowball” in the early hours of the morning followed by a “wash” in the afternoon of the day he died.

Patrick Fairweather said in a statement: “He was a user of heroin and cocaine. Jim was having breathing problems for a long time, he had been short of breath for about a year.

“He had a fixation with needles and would put the needle in himself even if it didn’t have any drugs in it.”

Angel and Wild Road in Norwich were James Restorick lived. Picture: GoogleAngel and Wild Road in Norwich were James Restorick lived. Picture: Google

Mr Restorick had been with Mr Fairweather and two other men just known as Chris and Roger.

Mr Fairweather added: “We all took a mix of cocaine and heroin which is called a snowball, where you mix the drugs before injecting it.

“He became short of breath and I asked if he wanted me to call an ambulance but he refused.”

Later that day Mr Restorick met his father, Stephen Restorick, and they went out together. He continued having breathing problems and his father offered to call him an ambulance or take him to a walk-in centre but he refused.

Mr Fairweather said he did not see Mr Restorick take any more drugs but he believes he had a “wash”, the remaining cocaine and heroin, at about 1pm.

The group went to buy more drugs, heading down nearby Angel Road. On the return Mr Restorick was at the back of the group. When they turned around they found him collapsed on the floor after having a cardiac episode.

Mr Fairweather said that he was still breathing but he turned blue and “his eyes rolled back”.

He performed CPR while Roger gave mouth-to-mouth. A member of the public took over the compressions but emergency services pronounced him dead at about 9.35pm.

A toxicology report found heroin, cocaine, propranolol and gabapentin in Mr Restorick’s system.

Assistant Coroner Simon Milburn gave the medical cause of death as drug-related.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Denver Clinton - the little super hero who inspired thousands

Denver Clinton arrives to meet the crowds at a superheo walk in aid of him Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

WATCH: Valentine’s Day betwixt Preston & Bolton – The PinkUn Show #168 LIVE from Lancashire

It's a Valentine's night special for the PinkUn Show, live from a random house in Lancashire as the crew sum up Ipswich and Preston, as well as Norwich City's visit to Bolton.

BrewDog Norwich to offer bottomless brunch

Brewdog Norwich is hosting a bottomless brunch later this month. Photo: BrewDog
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists