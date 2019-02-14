Norwich man died outside his home after picking up drugs

A man who collapsed and died outside his house had a cocktail of drugs in his system, an inquest heard.

Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard today, Thursday, February 14, how James Restorick died outside his home in Wild Road, Norwich, on August 5, 2018, after he had taken a concoction of legal and illegal drugs during the day.

A friend of Mr Restorick, 40, who was known as Jim to his friends, said he had taken a “snowball” in the early hours of the morning followed by a “wash” in the afternoon of the day he died.

Patrick Fairweather said in a statement: “He was a user of heroin and cocaine. Jim was having breathing problems for a long time, he had been short of breath for about a year.

“He had a fixation with needles and would put the needle in himself even if it didn’t have any drugs in it.”

Mr Restorick had been with Mr Fairweather and two other men just known as Chris and Roger.

Mr Fairweather added: “We all took a mix of cocaine and heroin which is called a snowball, where you mix the drugs before injecting it.

“He became short of breath and I asked if he wanted me to call an ambulance but he refused.”

Later that day Mr Restorick met his father, Stephen Restorick, and they went out together. He continued having breathing problems and his father offered to call him an ambulance or take him to a walk-in centre but he refused.

Mr Fairweather said he did not see Mr Restorick take any more drugs but he believes he had a “wash”, the remaining cocaine and heroin, at about 1pm.

The group went to buy more drugs, heading down nearby Angel Road. On the return Mr Restorick was at the back of the group. When they turned around they found him collapsed on the floor after having a cardiac episode.

Mr Fairweather said that he was still breathing but he turned blue and “his eyes rolled back”.

He performed CPR while Roger gave mouth-to-mouth. A member of the public took over the compressions but emergency services pronounced him dead at about 9.35pm.

A toxicology report found heroin, cocaine, propranolol and gabapentin in Mr Restorick’s system.

Assistant Coroner Simon Milburn gave the medical cause of death as drug-related.