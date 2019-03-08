Search

Norwich dentist takes on triple mountain challenge in aid of sight loss charity

PUBLISHED: 09:55 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 04 July 2019

Dr Gautam Sharma completed the Three Peaks Challenge in 12 hours in aid of the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind. Photo: West Earlham Dental Health

A Norwich dentist has swapped scrubbing molars for scaling mountains as he took part in a climbing challenge for one of the county's oldest charities.

Dr Gautam Sharma, from the West Earlham Dental Practice, completed the Three Peaks Challenge in 12 hours in aid of the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind (NNAB), set up in 1805.

The feat saw the group of trekkers conquer Skiddaw, Helvellyn, and Scafell Pike over the weekend of Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.

Dr Sharma said: "It was a fantastic challenge, but really did push me mentally and physically. I knew there was a drop-out rate of 20pc during a quest like this, but I was determined to do my best.

"Even when we started hearing warnings of the weather closing in, I focused on completing the challenge."

Dr Sharma, who also works to support displaced families in Syria, is a trustee of the Dental Mavericks charity.

NNAB helps over 30,000 people with sight loss a year.

