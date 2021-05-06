Norwich delivery woman to appear on Beat The Chasers tonight
Published: 6:47 PM May 6, 2021
A woman from Norwich will join Bradley Walsh on television tonight (Thursday May 6) to try and 'beat the chasers'.
Hannah McCormack, a delivery driver who lives in Norwich, will appear on ITV's 'Beat The Chasers' tonight.
Miss McCormack, who was born in Bolton but has now settled in Norwich, will be appearing on the show which is a spin-off from the popular ITV quiz show The Chase.
The TV show sees contestants go head-to-head with not just one, but five Chasers, in order to win big cash prizes.
Miss McCormack, who loves motorbikes, jokes that she would like to take Bradley Walsh out to dinner and buy as many bikes as possible if she won money on the show.
Beat the Chasers continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.
