Debenhams to stop accepting gift cards as stores prepare to close

Published: 9:47 AM December 20, 2020 Updated: 8:26 AM December 21, 2020

Debenham shoppers only have until midnight to spend their gift cards, as the store has confirmed that it will no longer be accepting them after December 20.

The retail chain, with 124 stores across the UK, is set for closure and is urging customers to get in store or online to spend their gift cards, e-gift cards and vouchers, which will become invalid after today.

On its website Debenhams wrote: “From midnight Sunday 20th December 2020, Debenhams will no longer be accepting Debenhams gift cards, e-gift cards or vouchers on line or in stores.

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards posted on Facebook: “Debenhams have issued a warning to customers that gift cards will NOT be accepted after Sunday 20th December.

“If you have a gift card for the retailer we advise that you use it this weekend before they become worthless.

“All 124 Debenhams stores in the UK are preparing to close, and will be accepting Debenhams gift cards and e-gift cards in store and online until midnight Sunday 20th December. After this date gift cards will not be accepted.”