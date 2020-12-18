'It seemed logical' - Dad walks 9 miles a day with 15kg fridge on his back

Published: 4:49 PM December 18, 2020

Ex-Reservist Brian Medlar is walking to work every day with a 15kg fridge on his bag to raise money for Walking for the Wounded and Combat Stress. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A dad from Norwich is walking nine miles a day with a 15kg fridge on his back to raise money for a military charity.

Brian Medler, from Catton, is trekking to and from work every day this month until Christmas Day with the cooler to fundraise for Walking With The Wounded.

The 38-year-old said the icebox, which has been decorated with tinsel and lights, seemed the "logical option" after previously considering a washing machine and a microwave.

The idea came after the father-of three, who was an Army Reservist for 12 years, said his mental health "took a nose dive" following a separation with his wife and the first lockdown.

Mr Medler, a transport manager for a distribution company, said: "Doing the walk is uncomfortable and painful and there are days when I struggle.

"But I pick myself up because I think that raising awareness around mental health could save somebody's life."

On Christmas Day, Mr Medler will walk the entire distance of the A1074 ring road, which is 13.2 miles, to raise further awareness of mental health.

He added: "The reason I decided to walk with a fridge is because it is big and bulky and I can use it for as platform to advertise what I'm doing and why.

"For the same reason, I want to walk on Christmas Day with it as it will attract even more attention."

Mr Medler has been overwhelmed by the response to the walk, with drivers beeping their horns in support.

He added: "I've had people just stand with their mouths open, saying 'wow, what am I seeing?'

"I've also had people stop me in the street and then donate. Children always look at me amazed because the fridge kind of looks like a Christmas tree."

As if Mr Medler's strenuous commute is not already enough, he is also doing 1,200 squats with the fridge before Christmas in aid of charity Combat Stress.

He added: "I'm planning to walk 8,073 miles next year to commemorate British military lives lost.

"I just want to keep doing everything I can."

Details on how to donate can be found by clicking here.