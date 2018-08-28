Half of cycle network is unsafe for 12-year-olds, says charity

A Sustrans survey found 81pc wanted cycle paths built away from cars on traffic-free routes. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A review into the current state of the National Cycle Network has found nearly half of routes are unsafe for 12-year-olds.

Marriott's Way at Reepham heading toward Norwich. . Picture: Denise Bradley Marriott's Way at Reepham heading toward Norwich. . Picture: Denise Bradley

A report published by cycling charity Sustrans on the 16,575-mile network revealed more than half, 57pc, of the UK population lives within a mile of its paths but poor surfaces and barriers are preventing access for users.

Sustrans routes in Norfolk include Marriott’s Way, which takes cyclists on a 26-mile route between Norwich and Aylsham.

Other paths include the Fakenham to Harwich 163-mile route, which takes long-distance cyclists through Norwich, Ipswich, Colchester and Felixstowe.

Just over a third of the paths on the network, 32pc, are separated from motor traffic but on-road sections still account for 68pc of the routes.

The review by Sustrans, which has built the network over the last 23 years, showed only 54pc of routes are currently suitable for a 12-year-old to use safely, a road safety benchmark set by the UK government.

An online survey of 5,965 UK residents showed overwhelming support for the network, with 81pc saying they want paths built away from cars on traffic-free routes “where everyone feels safe to get around.”

Avid cyclist Tony Clarke, 78, who is a board member of British Cycling Eastern Region, said Marriott’s Way suffered poor surfacing but that it was a heavily-used route.

He said the route was accessible from the city in King Street and is a popular journey for families and tourists.

“It’s a pretty good route, there are points where you struggle but you need the right bike for it,” he added. Mr Clarke said there had been a huge increase in the number of cyclists in Norwich but that safety issues remain, including on the Broadland Northway, often better known as the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

He added: “People I have spoken to want a crossing at the A140 Holt Road, it is far too dangerous at the moment, you’re facing traffic going 50/60 miles per hour.

“The roads linking to the Broads and the coast are heavily congested. Councils are strapped for cash and cycles lanes are low on their priority lists. “The connectivity issue is discouraging cyclists.”