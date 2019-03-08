Curate to mark anniversary by becoming ordained

A curate who is approaching her first year at a church in Norwich is to mark another milestone by becoming ordained.

The Rev Shawn Tomlinson is curate at Christ Church, Eaton, and will be ordained as a priest as part of the Petertide ordinations at Norwich Cathedral.

Since Mrs Tomlinson arrived at Christ Church at the end of June last year, she and her husband, Chris, and their children Aila and Miriam have all fully immersed themselves in Christ Church life.

They work in the children and young people's groups, Chat over a Cuppa, fund-raising events, Christian Aid, weekly services, special services, plus all the activities surrounding the major Christian festivals such as Christmas and Easter.

In addition to her Christ Church work, Mrs Tomlinson is also a volunteer chaplain at Norwich Prison.

Commenting on her forthcoming ordination, she said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my first year at Christ Church, where I have been welcomed with open arms and I have learned so much.

"Whilst my ordination means that I can take on all the roles of a priest, the journey does not end here - I still have two more years of curacy with Christ Church, two more years in which to grow and to develop, as a Christian, a priest and a person, continuing to serve the parish and our much-loved congregation.

"I am so looking forward to the next steps during this exciting time as we see where God leads us."

The service takes place on Saturday June 29 at Norwich Cathedral at 2.30pm.

All are welcome to attend.