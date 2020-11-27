Couple capture milestones in lockdown photoshoots - and turn talents into new business

Published: 4:20 PM November 27, 2020

Ben and Natalie Farrin decided to recreate their wedding day in their back garden after lockdown halted their planned anniversary celebrations. - Credit: Ben Farrin

Lockdown has left many families unable to celebrate key milestones in 2020.

But this couple from Norwich have marked their first wedding anniversary, the arrival of their daughter and the start of a new business all in the space of 12 months.

And while doing so they have documented it all in a series of photos.

Ben and Natalie Farrin had planned to invite friends and family to their home on May 24 to mark their first wedding anniversary.

They had hired the same band and had planned to put on their wedding day get-up to recreate the day for those not there - but the first lockdown hit.

Not wanting to let the day go unmarked, the couple spent hours recreating shots from the big day in their back garden, including reusing the same bouquet Mrs Farrin held.

Mr Farrin, who owns the Pocket Student Guide and Digital Boss, said: "We didn't want to let our first anniversary get spoilt. We decided we'd get four or five pictures we had taken at our wedding and recreate them in our back garden.

"It was a lovely thing to do, the two of us on our anniversary. Seeing her in her dress, she is beautiful and that's what even more special to have this to remember it, it's never going to be forgotten."

The couple soon learned they were expecting their first baby and in September, Mr Farrin picked up his camera again to photograph his wife, 40, in the woodland of Mousehold Heath.

Mr Farrin, 38, said he is not a professional photographer, but it allowed him to be creative and create special memories.

He said: "I'm so proud to look back and know I'm doing my best for us to create these special memories. People take things for granted, I want her to feel loved and special."

Their daughter Mia was born on October 5 and it was not long before the photo bug struck again.

Mr Farrin turned their spare bedroom into a studio and captured scores of images of seven-week-old Mia - his favourite being a shot of him holding her in his hands.

But if that was not enough, the couple have collaborated on a project to provide others with special memories by starting NataBené and offering maternity, newborn and family photography.

The name is a play on words around their names and the phrase Nota Bene, which means take note in Latin.

Mr Farrin said: "I didn't start it intentionally and go and look for work, but if someone would like something like this that would make me happy to deliver that. The whole idea is to create special memories to remember them forever."

Search NanaBenté on Facebook to find out more.