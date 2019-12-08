Mum-of-two wants to return to teaching after being released from prison for drug dealing

Angela Davey, who worked as a teacher but turned to a life of drugs, said she is turning her life around after being released from prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/Courtesy of family Norfolk Constabulary/Courtesy of family

A former teacher turned drug dealer is hoping to turn her life around after being released from prison.

Angela Davey pictured in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Angela Davey pictured in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Mother-of-two Angela Davey, 39, was arrested in January this year, having been on the run for three months after admitting conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

She was jailed for 27 months in March after Norwich Crown Court heard how her home in Wall Road, Norwich, was being used by county lines dealers and she would transport drugs in exchange for heroin.

But since being released from prison on November 4, she said she hopes to return to teaching and be reunited with her children.

Speaking to the Mirror newspaper, she said: "I'd never judge someone on their past and hope people will treat me the same. I'm hoping 2020 will be a happy one."

Angela Davey. Picture: Facebook Angela Davey. Picture: Facebook

She told the Mirror that she was able to fight her drug addiction in jail through a methadone programme and also taught maths and English to inmates.

She graduated from the University of East Anglia with a 2:1 in history in 2003 and later taught children with special educational needs at the Clare School and Eaton Hall.

But she spiralled into the world of drugs after her marriage of 10 years broke down and she lost her children in a divorce in 2016.

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Her home, where she had previously lived with her husband and children, was eventually used by dealers using what was known as the 'Jacob' line to store drugs.

They used her to hire cars to carry drugs from London.

Within two years she found herself homeless and on the run from police after failing to appear for sentencing over a drug conspiracy conviction in October 2018.

Her family made a heartfelt plea for her to turn herself in after losing contact with her since August 2016.

Angela Davey lived in Wall Road before admitting conspiracy to supply a Class A drug. Picture: Archant Angela Davey lived in Wall Road before admitting conspiracy to supply a Class A drug. Picture: Archant

She was arrested in London on January 31 this year after she was traced by the Metropolitan Police.

Giving evidence in crown court on March 18, she said she had been "scared she would never see her children again" if her use of heroin and crack cocaine was exposed.

Sentencing her to jail, Judge Katherine Moore said: "The fabric of your life unravelled rapidly from 2016. You have lost very much of what you once held dear."