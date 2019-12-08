Search

Advanced search

Mum-of-two wants to return to teaching after being released from prison for drug dealing

PUBLISHED: 12:18 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 08 December 2019

Angela Davey, who worked as a teacher but turned to a life of drugs, said she is turning her life around after being released from prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/Courtesy of family

Angela Davey, who worked as a teacher but turned to a life of drugs, said she is turning her life around after being released from prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/Courtesy of family

Norfolk Constabulary/Courtesy of family

A former teacher turned drug dealer is hoping to turn her life around after being released from prison.

Angela Davey pictured in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyAngela Davey pictured in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Mother-of-two Angela Davey, 39, was arrested in January this year, having been on the run for three months after admitting conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

She was jailed for 27 months in March after Norwich Crown Court heard how her home in Wall Road, Norwich, was being used by county lines dealers and she would transport drugs in exchange for heroin.

But since being released from prison on November 4, she said she hopes to return to teaching and be reunited with her children.

Speaking to the Mirror newspaper, she said: "I'd never judge someone on their past and hope people will treat me the same. I'm hoping 2020 will be a happy one."

Angela Davey. Picture: FacebookAngela Davey. Picture: Facebook

She told the Mirror that she was able to fight her drug addiction in jail through a methadone programme and also taught maths and English to inmates.

She graduated from the University of East Anglia with a 2:1 in history in 2003 and later taught children with special educational needs at the Clare School and Eaton Hall.

You may also want to watch:

But she spiralled into the world of drugs after her marriage of 10 years broke down and she lost her children in a divorce in 2016.

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archiveAngela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Her home, where she had previously lived with her husband and children, was eventually used by dealers using what was known as the 'Jacob' line to store drugs.

They used her to hire cars to carry drugs from London.

Within two years she found herself homeless and on the run from police after failing to appear for sentencing over a drug conspiracy conviction in October 2018.

Her family made a heartfelt plea for her to turn herself in after losing contact with her since August 2016.

Angela Davey lived in Wall Road before admitting conspiracy to supply a Class A drug. Picture: ArchantAngela Davey lived in Wall Road before admitting conspiracy to supply a Class A drug. Picture: Archant

She was arrested in London on January 31 this year after she was traced by the Metropolitan Police.

Giving evidence in crown court on March 18, she said she had been "scared she would never see her children again" if her use of heroin and crack cocaine was exposed.

Sentencing her to jail, Judge Katherine Moore said: "The fabric of your life unravelled rapidly from 2016. You have lost very much of what you once held dear."

Most Read

‘Delays are likely’ warning with road closure in place

The entire stretch of Bentley Drive in Lowestoft is to be closed with traffic diverted next week. PIcture: Google Images

Cheaper tickets go on sale for Little Mix gig in Norfolk

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Group of Santas spotted kicking down wall and ripping out Labour sign

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.

Demolition begins on historic hotel

The Glendavon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman hit by car while checking on deer involved in crash

A woman is in hospital after she was hit by a car on the B1156 in Blakeney while checking on the condition of a deer. Picture Google.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hit by car while checking on deer involved in crash

A woman is in hospital after she was hit by a car on the B1156 in Blakeney while checking on the condition of a deer. Picture Google.

Mum-of-two wants to return to teaching after being released from prison for drug dealing

Angela Davey, who worked as a teacher but turned to a life of drugs, said she is turning her life around after being released from prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/Courtesy of family

The Norfolk district with 825 empty homes

The Hillington Square estate in King's Lynn, which has a number of empty homes. Picture: FM

‘Delays are likely’ warning with road closure in place

The entire stretch of Bentley Drive in Lowestoft is to be closed with traffic diverted next week. PIcture: Google Images

Group of Santas spotted kicking down wall and ripping out Labour sign

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists