News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

£1.8m refurb planned for historic Norwich building

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:39 PM April 14, 2021   
Norwich Coroners Court. Picture: Anton Kelly

Norwich Coroners Court. Picture: Anton Kelly - Credit: Archant

Plans to buy and refurbish an historic Norwich landmark are in motion, with £1.82m set aside to cover the works.  

Norwich City Council wants to use £4.1m of money from the government to buy Carrow House from Norfolk County Council.  

Of that, £1.82m has been set aside to cover the refurbishment works, however, this includes fees and contingency, so the actual contract is expected to be significantly less.  

City council leaders have previously said the purchase of the 1860s house, once home to the Colman family, formed part of ambitious plans to regenerate the east side of the city.  

A report to Norwich's cabinet said: “Norwich has a major opportunity to accelerate the regeneration of East Norwich to create a new high-quality urban quarter.  

“The council is proposing to repurpose a prominent office building within the regeneration area - Carrow House - to provide circa 3000 sq. metres of lettable floorspace for the professional services and knowledge industry.   

You may also want to watch:

“This refurbishment will help kickstart the revitalisation of the area and is able to be delivered within a year of purchase of the building.”  

Norwich city councillor Mike Stonard. Pic: Archant.

Norwich city councillor Mike Stonard. Pic: Archant. - Credit: Archant

Carrow House forms part of a public/private partnership called the East Norwich Partnership (ENP), which has been created to help areas there, including the former Colman's Carrow Works site, be developed with 4,000 homes and 6,000 jobs.  

At a meeting on Wednesday, Mike Stonard, cabinet member for sustainable growth, said the city council thought it was important for Carrow House to be owned by someone signed up to the ENP vision.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid
  2. 2 Woman left with 'serious back injuries' after pub fight
  3. 3 Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation
  1. 4 Driver flees after crashing into level crossing
  2. 5 Delivery driver fined for 'flagrant' seafront stunt caught on CCTV
  3. 6 Emergency services dealing with incident at inflatable on beach
  4. 7 Woman died after crash on way to visit mother's grave
  5. 8 Hairdressers working 12-hour days to recoup Covid losses
  6. 9 Police investigate 'possible assault' after Dereham town centre fight
  7. 10 Day of two halves - Footballer wins £80,000 and breaks leg in 24 hours

“We took the view that there were uses it could be put to that would support the regeneration of the area and the local economy,” he said.  

Liberal Democrat councillor James Wright was positive about the plans, saying: “I think this is a really exciting project and I am quite keen to see it get underway.”  

The councils are expected to exchange contracts for the building by the end of the month.  

Cabinet members agreed to delegate authority for awarding the refurbishment contract to the executive director of development and city services. 

Norwich City Council
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Video

'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Updated

People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Tributes left at Brandon Country Park after the body of a woman was discovered.

Woman found dead in country park is named

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The Edwards family at Cropton Hall, Heydon, Norfolk

Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus