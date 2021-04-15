News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fashion chain's £50,000 debt written off

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:39 AM April 15, 2021   
The hall, which is used by Norwich City Council, is another one of the Norwich 12

The hall, which is used by Norwich City Council, is another one of the Norwich 12 - Credit: Abigail Nicholsom

A Norfolk council has been forced to write off a fashion chain's debts worth more than £50,000. 

Norwich City Council agreed to write off the business rate debts of Genus UK Ltd, the owners of the Select clothing stores after the company entered a corporate voluntary arrangement (CVA). 

CVAs let a company in financial difficulty organise a voluntary arrangement to repay all or part of its debt over a fixed period of time. 

A report to the council's cabinet said the write-off was worth £53,735.56, with the company having paid off just £839.83 of its debts. 

Across the UK the company owed almost £10m. 

You may also want to watch:

At a meeting of Norwich City Council’s cabinet, Paul Kendrick asked his colleagues to approve the write-off. 

He said: “This authority does its best to collect business rates - obviously it’s important for the funding of local government. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man killed and three wounded in multiple stabbing
  2. 2 Woman left with 'serious back injuries' after pub fight
  3. 3 Police and air ambulance called to major incident near Norwich
  1. 4 Driver flees after crashing into level crossing
  2. 5 Delivery driver fined for 'flagrant' seafront stunt caught on CCTV
  3. 6 Publican employs security after football team's bid to break rules
  4. 7 Man staged his own kidnap to get ransom from his family
  5. 8 Forensics on scene as murder investigation continues
  6. 9 Day of two halves - Footballer wins £80,000 and breaks leg in 24 hours
  7. 10 New summer flights from Norwich to Exeter

“There does come a point where some you can’t collect.” 

Council leader Alan Waters added the council “never forgets” a debt and they have successfully managed to claim them back after a write-off in the past. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exterior photograph of a former historic water mill with green swimming pool outside and brick-built extensions

Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Video

'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Aey Allen with staff at The VIne Thai in Dove Street, Norwich, which was forced to put its reopening plans on hold.

Lockdown Easing

Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Updated

People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus