Coronavirus community hub closes

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Norwich City Council. Pic: Norwich City Council. Norwich City Council

A hub offering support to Norwich’s most vulnerable during coronavirus has closed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norwich Community Response has been in operation for more than four months, making 6,600 welfare calls, delivering more than 700 food parcels and making 500 medical pick-ups to some 4,000 of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

More: What does the end of shielding mean for people in Norfolk?

Norwich City Council, which established the hub, has made the decision due to the gradual easing of lockdown and pause in shielding guidance, but said it will not hesitate to call on it if it is needed.

You may also want to watch:

Stephen Evans, chief executive officer at the council, said: “I am hugely proud that a completely new service set up in just days has worked so effectively to support the city through this challenging time.

“We will not hesitate to call on the hub again, although we hope we don’t need to.”

Anyone still struggling can access support through Norfolk County Council by contacting 0344 800 8020.