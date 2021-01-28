Published: 1:33 PM January 28, 2021

Plans for big summer events in Norwich remain up in the air, despite the Covid-19 vaccines offering some hope.

Meetings are set to take place over the coming weeks to discuss how viable events such as Norwich Pride and the City of Ale festival are in 2021.

Phil Cutter, co-chairman of Norwich City of Ale, expects a decision to be made by the end of February after last year's event was scrapped at the beginning of April 2020.

Mr Cutter said: "We will be holding meetings to try to find the best way to discover whether there is an appetite for it and other things we can do.

"We will have a Zoom meeting in the next week or so to see if we will cancel it in the short-term and whether we may be able to do something later in the year in conjunction with CAMRA."

Norwich Pride organisers will also be holding a virtual meeting on Sunday, but a representative said they are not able to comment on any decisions at this stage.

A scene from a previous Norwich Pride parade - Credit: Nick Butcher

Similarly, organisers of the Lord Mayor's Procession have not reached the point where they can discuss a decision for the summer.

Norwich City FC is still monitoring the situation for The Killers concert at Carrow Road, which was postponed in June 2020.

It is understood that it remains to be seen what will happen due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic.

The 2021 Royal Norfolk Show has already been cancelled due to the uncertainty created by the coronavirus crisis.

This year would be the 10th anniversary of the Norwich City of Ale and hopes are being pinned on the vaccines so that the festival is not cancelled for the second year running.

Organisers will consider whether to host something later in the year or to start preparations to make 2022 even bigger and better.

In normal circumstances, planning for the late spring festival would begin in January.

Mr Cutter said: "Having two consecutive years of postponement would break the momentum built up over the years but a lot of goodwill has been created and a lot of people see us every year.

"There is a real enthusiasm to come and celebrate what we have in Norwich so when people get back into the routine of going out and having breaks, there will be good reason to visit."







