Search

Advanced search

Norwich toymakers launch a lockdown dolls’ house

PUBLISHED: 07:45 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 05 May 2020

A paper dollhouse during lockdown has been created by a Norwich illustrator and founder of ToyLikeMe. Picture: ToyLikeMe

A paper dollhouse during lockdown has been created by a Norwich illustrator and founder of ToyLikeMe. Picture: ToyLikeMe

Beth Moseley Photography

Children will be able to make a lockdown-themed dolls’ house to record history in the making.

It is hoped My Little Lockdown Life will get families around the table to talk about the pandemic. Picture: ToyLikeMeIt is hoped My Little Lockdown Life will get families around the table to talk about the pandemic. Picture: ToyLikeMe

The miniature dolls’ house, which is made with paper and called My Little Lockdown Life in a Box, features a television showing PE with Joe Wicks, home-school work, messages of thanks to NHS workers and Zoom birthday parties.

It was created by Norwich-based illustrator Kate Read and the founder of ToyLikeMe Rebecca Atkinson in a bid to keep children and families entertained during the pandemic.

Ms Atkinson said: “Right now, we are living through history in the making. Children today will look back on this period and tell their grandchildren about the strange time when the schools shut and we all had to stay inside for weeks and weeks and not see our friends.

“This project will enable them to make a playful heirloom record of this time.”

My Little Lockdown Life in a Box is available to download with proceds going towards ToyLikeMe. Picture: ToyLikeMeMy Little Lockdown Life in a Box is available to download with proceds going towards ToyLikeMe. Picture: ToyLikeMe

The family project is also to encourage children to express their feelings during the pandemic through play and arts and craft.

Ms Read said: “The project has been specially designed to enable families to play and create stories around life in lockdown to help children process and understand why life has gone a bit topsy-turvy.”

Ms Atkinson said: “Play is the way that children make sense of the world around them. It’s a natural way to explore a situation, feelings and relationships. But what do you do when there are no toys or play resources which represent our current situation?”

You may also want to watch:

One hundred kits will be sent to families affected by disability in Norwich, thanks to a donation of empty boxes from local children’s shoe brand Start-Rite and funding from The Fore.

Ms Atkinson said: “We are filling these boxes with felt tips, scissors, glue and a printed copy of the project so children can start building and playing right away with a kit that is relevant to their lives right now.”

My Little Lockdown Life in a Box can be also be downloaded for a small fee, with all proceeds going towards ToyLikeMe, an arts and play non-for-profit for children with disabilities.

When the pandemic has passed, Ms Atkinson and Ms Read hope to build a tower block of shoe box homes for a public exhibition at the Forum.

■ For more information www.toylikeme.org/littlelockdownlife/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Tributes paid to cafe owner who was ‘at his happiest helping people’

Keith Thomson, who ran Jester's Cafe in Bungay for more than 10 years. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Thomson family

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Victim had to have part of bowel removed after he and his mum were stabbed

Keith Brown. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24