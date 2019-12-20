Search

Advanced search

Norwich community hub hosts 100 for Christmas meal

PUBLISHED: 07:44 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:44 20 December 2019

Jess Pennell

The NR5 hub based at Cage Road Community Centre hosted a free Christmas dinner for 100 adults and children. Picture: The NR5 Hub

The NR5 hub based at Cage Road Community Centre hosted a free Christmas dinner for 100 adults and children. Picture: The NR5 Hub

Archant

Norwich community hub hosts 100 for Christmas meal.

The event was fully funded by a National Lottery grant. Donna Amiteye, a school cook for West Earlham infant and junior school volunteers at the community centre. Picture: The NR5 hubThe event was fully funded by a National Lottery grant. Donna Amiteye, a school cook for West Earlham infant and junior school volunteers at the community centre. Picture: The NR5 hub

The NR5 hub based at Cage Road Community Centre hosted a free Christmas dinner for 100 adults and children. The event included a present and visit from Santa for all the children.

The event was fully funded by a National Lottery grant. Donna Amiteye, a school cook for West Earlham infant and junior school volunteers at the community centre.

She said: "we started doing community meals in June which were so successful we did them throughout the summer holidays."

"Food was donated to us, over the summer holidays, we fed over 400 people.I know how badly a home cooked meal is needed for a lot of our children in the area."

The main focus of the NR5 hub is that its ‘by the community for the community.’ Picture: The NR5 hubThe main focus of the NR5 hub is that its ‘by the community for the community.’ Picture: The NR5 hub

Lorraine Waller runs the NR5 hub and through lottery funding and donations she is able to organise an extensive amount of free events for the community.

She said: "four years ago the hub wasn't offering a lot, there was needed improvement. Now the hub has more funding and is going from strength to strength."

You may also want to watch:

The success of the summer events led them to the decision to host the Christmas meal event.

Donna said: "within 20 minutes of advertising the event it was fully booked. There has been around 30 young people and adults volunteering."

Lorraine is a valued member of the community hub team. She has been working hard for the past four years to make the NR5 hub as successful as it is today.

Donna said: "without her dedication to the community it wouldn't happen, she brings us all together."

Lorraine described the Christmas meal event as "absolutely wonderful."

She added: "The little light in my heart is now shining."

The hub has become an important place for the community - with some events selling out in minutes. In the past they have had to organise two of the same event.

Lorraine said: "Families like myself who are on a budget need the hub, we have fun but most importantly, it's about making memories."

The main focus of the NR5 hub is that its 'by the community for the community.'

Most Read

Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich

The boarded up Oasis Leisure Centre following a fire. Picture: David Hannant

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Injured farm worker’s agonising crawl for help after 30ft fall in mobile blackspot

Norfolk farming consultant Tim Kitson was seriously injured when he fell 30ft onto a concrete floor while working on his own in the countryside.

Norfolk set for day-long rainfall as police warn motorists

Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings . Picture: Archant

Community in shock after boy, 11, robbed at knifepoint

Thurston Close in Bowthorpe, near where an 11-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint. Picture: David Hannant

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk set for day-long rainfall as police warn motorists

Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings . Picture: Archant

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich

The boarded up Oasis Leisure Centre following a fire. Picture: David Hannant

Injured farm worker’s agonising crawl for help after 30ft fall in mobile blackspot

Norfolk farming consultant Tim Kitson was seriously injured when he fell 30ft onto a concrete floor while working on his own in the countryside.

Fraudster who took £12,500 from friend avoids prison sentence

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists