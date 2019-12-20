Norwich community hub hosts 100 for Christmas meal

The NR5 hub based at Cage Road Community Centre hosted a free Christmas dinner for 100 adults and children. Picture: The NR5 Hub Archant

Norwich community hub hosts 100 for Christmas meal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event was fully funded by a National Lottery grant. Donna Amiteye, a school cook for West Earlham infant and junior school volunteers at the community centre. Picture: The NR5 hub The event was fully funded by a National Lottery grant. Donna Amiteye, a school cook for West Earlham infant and junior school volunteers at the community centre. Picture: The NR5 hub

The NR5 hub based at Cage Road Community Centre hosted a free Christmas dinner for 100 adults and children. The event included a present and visit from Santa for all the children.

The event was fully funded by a National Lottery grant. Donna Amiteye, a school cook for West Earlham infant and junior school volunteers at the community centre.

She said: "we started doing community meals in June which were so successful we did them throughout the summer holidays."

"Food was donated to us, over the summer holidays, we fed over 400 people.I know how badly a home cooked meal is needed for a lot of our children in the area."

The main focus of the NR5 hub is that its ‘by the community for the community.’ Picture: The NR5 hub The main focus of the NR5 hub is that its ‘by the community for the community.’ Picture: The NR5 hub

Lorraine Waller runs the NR5 hub and through lottery funding and donations she is able to organise an extensive amount of free events for the community.

She said: "four years ago the hub wasn't offering a lot, there was needed improvement. Now the hub has more funding and is going from strength to strength."

You may also want to watch:

The success of the summer events led them to the decision to host the Christmas meal event.

Donna said: "within 20 minutes of advertising the event it was fully booked. There has been around 30 young people and adults volunteering."

Lorraine is a valued member of the community hub team. She has been working hard for the past four years to make the NR5 hub as successful as it is today.

Donna said: "without her dedication to the community it wouldn't happen, she brings us all together."

Lorraine described the Christmas meal event as "absolutely wonderful."

She added: "The little light in my heart is now shining."

The hub has become an important place for the community - with some events selling out in minutes. In the past they have had to organise two of the same event.

Lorraine said: "Families like myself who are on a budget need the hub, we have fun but most importantly, it's about making memories."

The main focus of the NR5 hub is that its 'by the community for the community.'