We will remember them - Norwich pays tribute on 75th anniversary of D-Day landings

The D-Day commemoration ceremony outside City Hall, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A poignant tribute has been paid to those who were involved in the D-Day landings, 75 years after soldiers stormed the beaches.

Veterans and civilians came together at the ceremony, which was held on Thursday morning outside Norwich's war memorial opposite City Hall.

Thursday marked 75 years since troops landed on the coast of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

Wreaths were laid by Armed Forces representatives, along with the Lord Mayor of Norwich Vaughan Thomas and Clare Margaret Agnew, the Lady Agnew of Oulton and High Sheriff of Norfolk.

Veterans from various conflicts attended, including Ken Mason and David Johnson, veterans of the D-Day landings.

Speaking to those gathered, the revd Dr Fiona Haworth, assistant priest at St Peter Mancroft church, said: "Today we gather as veterans and their supporters, civilians and representatives of the Armed Forces of the Royal Family, and world leaders gather in Normandy.

"Seventy five years ago today in 1944, more than 150,000 troops arrived in Normandy to join the biggest seaborne invasion in military history.

"It marked a decisive point in the Second World War, but came at a huge cost to all involved.

"Many died in the sea, on the beaches and in the subsequent campaign. Many were gravely wounded and many carry unseen wounds because of the horrors they encountered."

She said the invasion had eventually led to peace across Europe.

Michael Mizen, secretary of the Norfolk branch of the Royal Marines Association, said: "It's absolutely important to have these events. So many people have given their lives for the freedoms we take for granted today.

"It should still be important that these people are properly remembered."

After the service, copies of a book released by Norfolk's D-Day veterans in 2016, sharing their stories and photographs, were sold outside the Forum.

Since its publication three years ago, sales of the book have raised £3,000 for charities.

The service in Norwich was one of several planned across the county, including ones in King's Lynn, Great Yarmouth and North Walsham.

