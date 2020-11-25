Norwich comedian and presenter nominated for MOBO Award

Published: 2:33 PM November 25, 2020 Updated: 2:48 PM November 25, 2020

A comedian, presenter and screenwriter from Norwich has been nominated for a MOBO Award.



Munya Chawawa, who went to Notre Dame High School in the city, has been listed as a nominee for best media personality after his successes as a comedian on social media.



Some may recognise him from his many sketches with his different personalities such as newsreader Barty Crease or Jamie Oliver’s ‘Caribbean cousin’ Johnny Oliver.



After the nominations were announced he tweeted: “Was hoping for ‘Forehead of 2020’, but this will do I suppose....Thank you, @MOBOAwards! What an honour to be nominated alongside the best in the game.”



Chawawa was a psychology student at Sheffield University and found viral success with his satirical comedy sketches.



His first viral video was in 2018 and since then his media following has racked up nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram and 240,000 on TikTok and he has signed a deal with Atlantic Records.



The MOBO Awards has celebrated music of black origin since 1996 and also aim of discover and supporting talent.



He is nominated alongside personalities such as Mo Gilligan, Clara Amfo and KSI.