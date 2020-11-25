News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norwich comedian and presenter nominated for MOBO Award

Author Picture Icon

Georgina Taylor

Published: 2:33 PM November 25, 2020    Updated: 2:48 PM November 25, 2020
Munya Chawawa nominated for MOBO award

Munya Chawawa, from Norwich - Credit: Riya Holling & Moxie

A comedian, presenter and screenwriter from Norwich has been nominated for a MOBO Award.


Munya Chawawa, who went to Notre Dame High School in the city, has been listed as a nominee for best media personality after his successes as a comedian on social media.  


Some may recognise him from his many sketches with his different personalities such as newsreader Barty Crease or Jamie Oliver’s ‘Caribbean cousin’ Johnny Oliver. 


After the nominations were announced he tweeted: “Was hoping for ‘Forehead of 2020’, but this will do I suppose....Thank you, @MOBOAwards! What an honour to be nominated alongside the best in the game.”


Chawawa was a psychology student at Sheffield University and found viral success with his satirical comedy sketches.  


His first viral video was in 2018 and since then his media following has racked up nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram and 240,000 on TikTok and he has signed a deal with Atlantic Records.


The MOBO Awards has celebrated music of black origin since 1996 and also aim of discover and supporting talent.  


He is nominated alongside personalities such as Mo Gilligan, Clara Amfo and KSI. 

People

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Couple arrested after string of ‘dash and dine’ cases at pubs and...

Ruth Lawes

person

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

‘Lack of discipline’: Leader hits out after town’s huge Covid surge

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus