Norwich City legend donates 'incredible' €18,000 to Irish children's hospital

The Canaries legend raised the 18,700.34 euro sum for the Temple Street Children's Hospital, in Dublin, from his testimonial game against teammate Russell Martin.

Pitting Team Wes and Team Russ against each other, the May event marking the players' careers saw the Irish mid fielder's side take victory with a 7-4 win over the Scottish defender's squad.

And the donation, which is the equivalent of £17,129.50, was welcomed by the hospital, based near the 37-year-old's childhood home in the north inner city.

In a statement shared on social media, a hospital spokesperson said: "Back in May, West Bromwich mid fielder and proud Dub, Wes Hoolahan, pledged to raise vital funds for Temple Street in his testimonial match against former team mate Russell Martin.

"Wes raised an incredible 18,700.34 euro for Temple Street at the match which was held in Carrow Road, where he played an amazing ten seasons, making 352 appearances and scoring 54 goals for Norwich City.

"Wes was also a fan favourite of the Republic of Ireland team, making 43 appearances and represented his country in the European Championship Finals in 2016."

They added: "We are so grateful to Wes for the wonderful donation he has made to Temple Street.

"The money you have raised is going to fund vital lifesaving equipment for our little patients here in Temple Street.

"We are thrilled to have you as a great friend and support of our special hospital. Thank you Wes."

A spokeswoman for the hospital's fundraising arm, Temple Street Foundation, added: "The funds that Wes has raised for Temple Street will be put to work where they are needed most in our hospital - including vital, life-saving equipment for our theatres, wards, ICU and department and for supports and services for our little patients and their families.

"Temple Street treats over 147,000 sick children every year, so as you can imagine, the funds raised by Wes will make a huge difference and we are so grateful for his support and kindness."

Hoolahan confirmed earlier this month he had signed a one-year deal with the Australian A-League side Newcastle Jets, near Sydney, after spending last season with Championship team West Brom.

