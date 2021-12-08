Fans need vaccine passes - but impact on City's next two games unclear

Sports fans will need to show proof of double vaccination or a negative test to attend top-level sport under new Covid-19 rules - but it is unclear as yet as to whether this will impact Norwich City's forthcoming two home games.

The government has made the NHS Covid pass mandatory for any event with more than 10,000 people in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.

However, the rules will only come into effect from Wednesday, 15 December and Norwich City play both Manchester United and Aston Villa between now and then.

The Canaries have been conducting voluntary checks for the NHS Covid pass for all of the season so far.

The club were not expected to issue a formal statement until they had sought guidance from the Premier League on Thursday, December 9.

Access to any event in excess of 10,000 people in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland already requires a Covid pass.