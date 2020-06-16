Search

A game of two halves - City’s clash with Everton to be split over two channels

PUBLISHED: 10:32 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 16 June 2020

Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Theo Walcott of Everton in action during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 23/11/2019

Most Norwich City fans will likely say there has been the odd televised match where they have been left tempted to change the channel at half time.

However, when the Canaries take on Everton next week, supporters watching at home will be doing so regardless of what the score is at the interval.

The Premier League clash has been selected as one of four matches to be shown live by the BBC, with one aspect of Project Restart being that every match is broadcast on television.

However, due to the match’s unusual kick-off time of 6pm, the BBC has been forced to schedule the game over two channels.

Due to conflicts with the national and regional news, the first half of the match will be shown on BBC Two, before switching over to BBC One for the second half.

A BBC insider told the Daily Star: “It’s not ideal, but the news is very important at the moment.”

It will be the second time this season BBC has broadcast a Norwich City game live, with the FA Cup tie with Tottenham Hotspur shown via the red button.

The game will be played behind closed doors at Carrow Road on Wednesday, June 24.

