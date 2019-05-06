'We may have had some slight bus issues' - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019 ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City fans may have been left wondering why the team was on a different bus for today’s promotion parade.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We may have had some slight bus issues #ncfc #CityParade pic.twitter.com/ulwCtSJfv7 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 6, 2019

The title-winning squad had been due to parade through Norwich on an open-top yellow bus which had 'We are Premier League' emblazoned across its front.

But the team instead made its way through the city on a red sightseeing tourist bus, with the empty yellow coach trailing behind.

You may also want to watch:

While the club is yet to say what went wrong, a video posted on its Twitter page shows the team trying to push the yellow bus from behind.

The Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019 The Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

The video was published with the caption: “We may have had some slight bus issues”.

Despite the hiccup, the squad was still able to parade through the city, with tens of thousands of people lining the streets to welcome them.

Next season, Norwich City will move into the top flight of English football after winning the 2018/19 Championship.