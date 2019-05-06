Search

'We may have had some slight bus issues' - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

06 May, 2019 - 12:51
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre.

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre.

Norwich City fans may have been left wondering why the team was on a different bus for today’s promotion parade.

The title-winning squad had been due to parade through Norwich on an open-top yellow bus which had 'We are Premier League' emblazoned across its front.

But the team instead made its way through the city on a red sightseeing tourist bus, with the empty yellow coach trailing behind.

While the club is yet to say what went wrong, a video posted on its Twitter page shows the team trying to push the yellow bus from behind.

The Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre.

The video was published with the caption: “We may have had some slight bus issues”.

Despite the hiccup, the squad was still able to parade through the city, with tens of thousands of people lining the streets to welcome them.

Next season, Norwich City will move into the top flight of English football after winning the 2018/19 Championship.

