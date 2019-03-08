Norwich City-mad five-year-old excited to welcome Premier League stars to Carrow Road
PUBLISHED: 16:01 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 16 August 2019
Archant
A Norwich City-mad five-year-old has described his excitement as he prepares to welcome some of the Premie League's biggest stars to Carrow Road this season.
Oscary Drewery from Gorleston will take his seat in the South Stand next to his dad Joe on Saturday afternoon ready to cheer on the Canaries.
The pair have been visiting Carrow Road since Oscar was a year old and loved every minute of last season's title winning efforts.
His mum, Katie, said her son, who has Norwich's new home and red away kit, has been counting down the days until he can watch his favourite stars back on the pitch.
Mrs Drewery said: "He's so excited for the Newcastle game.
"There were a few tears last Friday night but Pukki scoring really cheered him up.
"It's going to be a great day and he's even missing a birthday party so he can go."
Oscar caught the attention of star striker Teemu Pukki after he took a 'I love Pukki' sign to City's clash with Sheffield Wednesday last season.
The Finnish international was blown away by Oscar's enthusiastic support that he ran over to say hello and handed the five-year-old his warm-up shirt.
Oscar, who is going into year one at Woodlands Primary School in Bradwell, has also taken a liking to Tim Krul, Onel Hernández and Moritz Leitner.
Mr Drewery said he and Oscar are confident Norwich will stay up.
"It's going to be difficult but I think there will be three worse teams than Norwich," he said.
"We are really looking forward to the first home game and I'm sure it will be a special occasion."
Oscar is particularly looking forward to watching Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action at Carrow Road.
Although Newcastle may not have as many superstars in their line-up on Saturday, Mr Drewery expects it to be a tough game.
He added: "No game in the Premier League is easy but there were some real positives to come out of the match against Liverpool.
"If we play as well as we did in the second half I think we'll cause teams problems."
Oscar, who has a Norwich City themed bedroom, believes his favourite player Teemu Pukki will prove the difference on Saturday.