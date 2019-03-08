Search

Norwich City-mad five-year-old excited to welcome Premier League stars to Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 16:01 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 16 August 2019

Five-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery at his home in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Five-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery at his home in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Norwich City-mad five-year-old has described his excitement as he prepares to welcome some of the Premie League's biggest stars to Carrow Road this season.

Oscar was given Teemu Pukki's warm-up shirt after he took a 'I love Pukki' sign to Norwich's game against Sheffield Wednesday last season. Picture: Katie DreweryOscar was given Teemu Pukki's warm-up shirt after he took a 'I love Pukki' sign to Norwich's game against Sheffield Wednesday last season. Picture: Katie Drewery

Oscary Drewery from Gorleston will take his seat in the South Stand next to his dad Joe on Saturday afternoon ready to cheer on the Canaries.

The pair have been visiting Carrow Road since Oscar was a year old and loved every minute of last season's title winning efforts.

His mum, Katie, said her son, who has Norwich's new home and red away kit, has been counting down the days until he can watch his favourite stars back on the pitch.

Mrs Drewery said: "He's so excited for the Newcastle game.

Five-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery at home in Gorleston with his framed picture of himself on the front of the Pink'Un. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFive-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery at home in Gorleston with his framed picture of himself on the front of the Pink'Un. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"There were a few tears last Friday night but Pukki scoring really cheered him up.

"It's going to be a great day and he's even missing a birthday party so he can go."

Oscar caught the attention of star striker Teemu Pukki after he took a 'I love Pukki' sign to City's clash with Sheffield Wednesday last season.

The Finnish international was blown away by Oscar's enthusiastic support that he ran over to say hello and handed the five-year-old his warm-up shirt.

Five-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery, centre, with his family, mum and dad, Katie and Joe, and his brothers, Jake, three, and Riley, nine months. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFive-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery, centre, with his family, mum and dad, Katie and Joe, and his brothers, Jake, three, and Riley, nine months. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Oscar, who is going into year one at Woodlands Primary School in Bradwell, has also taken a liking to Tim Krul, Onel Hernández and Moritz Leitner.

Mr Drewery said he and Oscar are confident Norwich will stay up.

"It's going to be difficult but I think there will be three worse teams than Norwich," he said.

Football mad five-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery playing in the garden at his home in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFootball mad five-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery playing in the garden at his home in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"We are really looking forward to the first home game and I'm sure it will be a special occasion."

Oscar is particularly looking forward to watching Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action at Carrow Road.

Although Newcastle may not have as many superstars in their line-up on Saturday, Mr Drewery expects it to be a tough game.

He added: "No game in the Premier League is easy but there were some real positives to come out of the match against Liverpool.

"If we play as well as we did in the second half I think we'll cause teams problems."

Oscar, who has a Norwich City themed bedroom, believes his favourite player Teemu Pukki will prove the difference on Saturday.

