How sticker books can be a lockdown boredom antidote

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 5:30 AM January 16, 2021   
The NCFC stickers for the 2020 Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Sticker Book.

The NCFC stickers for the 2020 Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Sticker Book. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

It is not too late to get stuck into the second-ever official Norwich City sticker book. 

With the Canaries perched atop the Championship and looking to create more precious memories, why not also relive some of the other memorable seasons gone by? 

This is exactly what this year's edition does, celebrating 15 of the most tremendous seasons the club has ever enjoyed.

And with the country in the midst of a lockdown, we all need something to focus on to help us escape from what will be a challenging time ahead. The album is also a perfect task to enjoy with children and in the younger ones can even help with their numeracy skills.

Throughout the previous lockdowns, so many of us have found ourselves seeking out projects - picking up a book and trying to complete it could be yours.

And while you clearly should not be making non-essential trips just to buy them, you can make sure you're also rule-abiding by ordering online at PinkUnShop.co.uk or the official Norwich City club shop.

Alternatively, wish independent newsagents and East of England Co-op stores stocking them, you can always pick up a pack or two on your essential shops.

