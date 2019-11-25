Bumper deal and swap shop to help fans complete their Norwich City sticker albums

People are who struggling to complete their Canaries sticker albums should be prepared to breathe a sigh of relief.

Fans can now get their hands on a bumper Christmas sticker package, which includes a book and 50 stickers packs, and would make the perfect present to find under the Christmas tree.

And a sticker swap shop will also be opening at the Castle Quarter shopping centre in Norwich so that fans can bring their spare or unwanted stickers ready to trade.

The swap shop will be open from Friday, December 20, from midday to 2pm at the Castle Meadow entrance on level two.

In total there are 230 stickers to collect dedicated solely to the men in yellow and green, which feature the club's best moments, players and managers from past and present.

This includes 10 "shiny" stickers with great snapshots of the club's history such as Jeremy Goss's iconic volley against Bayern Munich in 1993 and Darren Huckerby's official unveiling as a permanent City signing over Christmas 2003.

One fan from Martham near Great Yarmouth, Scott Watson, 24, completed the book on the day of the launch and said: "I think the sticker album will be a collectable item in the future. It is nice to have the images of old players."

The most-sought after tickets, according to a straw poll on a Facebook group dedicated to striking deals for wanted stickers, are Sandy Kennon, Sebastien Bassong, Jamie Cureton and Colin Woodthorpe.

Launched on September 12 this year, the stickers and book are a collaboration between Norwich City FC and Archant, the publisher of the EDP and Evening News, and are available in local stockists, including the Canaries' official stores, East of England Co-op and One Stop shops.

Currently, there is a voucher in every copy of the EDP and Norwich Evening news for a free sticker album.

The bumper Christmas sticker package is up for grabs at £19.99, half the retail value, and can be bought at www.pinkunshop.co.uk or 01603 772138.

For a full list of shops selling sticker albums and sticker packets, which are both priced at just £1, head to pinkun.com/stickers. Stickers are also available from Pinkunshop.co.uk.

Once collectors have 10 or fewer stickers they can bring their album to the EDP offices on Rouen Road in the city centre to purchase the remaining stickers they need.