They’re here! Hundreds of Norwich City sticker books and packs arrive ahead of launch

Laura Gardner with the NCFC stickers for the 2020 Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Sticker Book. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Canaries fans young and old, get ready to get stuck in, as the much-anticipated second Norwich City sticker book is heading your way soon.

Hot off the press, the eagerly-awaited second album and hundreds of packs of stickers, have arrived ahead of the book’s official launch next week.

Thousands of books and tens of thousands of stickers have been produced, some of which are already whizzing their way by post to those eager enough to pre-order their albums from the Pink Un Shop, while others will be sent to stocksts all over the region.

Already more than 200 pre-orders for books and more than 300 for stickers have been made - and it is not just supporters in the Fine City and Norfolk who are preparing to join in collecting - pre-orders have already been placed in locations as far afield as Cardiff in Wales, Fife in Scotland and in Oxfordshire.

And one particularly surprising pre-order will see a sticker album make a trip across the Atlantic - to City fan living in Princeton, New Jersey in the United States.

Last year, more than 9,000 sticker books were sold and a whopping 300,000 free vouchers from your newspapers were cashed in as collectors scrambled to complete their collections.

And this year, free vouchers will once again be printed in all of our daily and weekly titles across Norfolk, allowing you to get your collections well and truly up and running.

From Monday, November 16, stickers and albums will be landing on the shelves of selected newsagents, One Stops and East of England Co-op branches - as well as being available to order online at PinkUnShop.co.uk.

The stickers had been set to arrive at Norwich City’s official shop at Carrow Road and at the Fan Hub in the city, but the national lockdown has delayed this until after December 2.

The latest book, which follows the wildly successful 2019 edition, will feature 230 stickers to collect celebrating some of the most memorable moments in the club’s 118 year history.

It will also include 25 all-important shinies and a jigsaw page - which will see eight stickers come together to make one historic moment from the 2019/20 season.

More information on this and sneak peaks of the shiny stickers will be published in this paper later in the week.