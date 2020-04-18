Search

‘With love from Michael and Delia’ - Former Canaries deliver club helping hand

PUBLISHED: 10:38 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 18 April 2020

Left, Simon Lappin, and Adam Drury from Norwich City. Along with Ryan Jarvis dropped off the parcels at help hubs in Cromer Fakenham, from where North Norfolk District Council is helping keep vulnerable residents supplied with food and other essentials. Picutre: NNDC

Archant

Three former Norwich City stars have shown their community spirit by delivering 60 food parcels for people in need.

Adam Drury, Simon Lappin and Ryan Jarvis dropped off the parcels at help hubs in Cromer and Fakenham, from where North Norfolk District Council is helping to keep vulnerable residents supplied with food and other essentials.

The delivery was part of county-wide efforts from the football club and its charity partner the Community Sports Foundation (CSF) to support the community during the coronavirus lockdown.

The delivery came with a note from Norwich City’s joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones, which read: “Our community has supported us for so long and now we hope we can support you in this small way. With our love, Michael and Delia and everyone at Norwich City Football Club.”

Adam Drury, former City defender and captain, said the players and all of their colleagues at Norwich City and CSF were happy to help.

Mr Drury said: “We’ve volunteered, working with CSF, they asked if anyone wanted to go out and help with the food delivery and parcels and we jumped at the chance. We’re delighted to be here and to help out.”

The council’s leader Sarah Bütikofer and volunteers were on hand to accept the donations.

Mrs Bütikofer said: “I would just like to say a huge thank you to Norwich City Football Club for all their support for our community effort It’s really good - what we’ve seen before and what we’re seeing again today, is different parts of the community all coming together to support and help those that are vulnerable and are in need.

“The other lovely thing in the boxes is a note from Delia and Michael, we’d like to send our thanks to them and to the CSF for this initiative. It’s a fantastic way of getting involved in the local communities.”

Ian Thornton, CSF chief executive, added: “We’re working with the County Council and linking in with the local Resilience Forum, just to make sure we do our bit as part of the Canaries Community Project to deliver food packages.”

“We’re just here to give a bit of help. We’ve delivered some parcels to some key areas to make sure we can go out and help those who need help. It’s a community effort, and we’re just pleased to do our bit.”

