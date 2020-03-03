Bumper 9,000 crowd to descend on capital to cheer on City in FA Cup

A sea of yellow and green is set to descend on the capital this week as a bumper crop of Norwich City fans gear up to watch their beloved Canaries in FA Cup action.

Daniel Farke's side visited Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium for the first time for a Premier League clash in January, and will do so again on Wednesday evening - this time in the world's greatest domestic cup competition.

Around 3,000 away fans were in attendance for the last meeting between the sides, but around three times that number are anticipated to go this time after supporters snapped up the whole 9,000-ticket allocation allowed for the game.

If all 9,000 attend, it will surpass the 7,781 fans who followed City to Crystal Palace in March 2004, and even the 8,773 who made their way to the Emirates Stadium in October 2017 for a League Cup clash with Arsenal.

A spokesperson for Norwich City confirmed that 21 supported coaches will be departing from Carrow Road at 2.30pm, meaning around 8,000 more will travel to the capital by rail or road.

They are expected to make up the biggest support for an away game since Daniel Farke's appointment as manager and the largest since 39,000 Canaries made their way to Wembley for the 2015 Championship play-off final.

Those travelling by train can expect service alterations on the way back to Norwich - Greater Anglia has warned that trains departing London Liverpool Street in the northbound direction between 9.05pm and 11.15pm may depart Liverpool Street, Hackney Downs and Tottenham Hale up to four minutes earlier than previously scheduled.

There will also be an additional service back to Norwich, which is scheduled to depart Liverpool Street at 11.47pm and arrive in Norwich at 1.50am on Thursday.

Tottenham Hotspur operates a bag search policy at the stadium, which will see bags greater than A4 in size not allowed into the stadium.

Bags will be checked at an outer cordon on approach to entrances into the ground, and any prohibited items found in bags will also be confiscated.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to, food, liquids, flares and professional cameras.

More unusual items also on the list include darts, frisbees, motorbike helmets, fireworks, skateboards, animals and unlicensed musical instruments.