Sports foundation gets ball rolling on Norwich City-inspired fundraiser

Jake Humphrey at Canaryball Rally launch. Photo: Kelly Saddleton Archant

A charity building a state-of-the-art sports facility outside Norwich has started the engine on a fundraising project which pays homage to its partner organisation.

The Norwich City Community Sports Foundation (CSF) has launched the Credo Canaryball Rally, which will see 20 teams travel across Europe to raise money for its facility The Nest.

During the five-day rally the teams will visit the three stadiums that Norwich City played in during their famous 1993-94 UEFA Cup run: Arnhem in Holland, Munich in Germany and Milan in Italy.

TV presenter and CSF trustee Jake Humphrey was at the launch event at The Nest in Horsford on Friday evening, where invited guests were given more details and encouraged to sign up to the rally, which is taking place from October 9 to 14.

Mr Humphrey said that while the trip would be “absolutely incredible” it was an important event for the charity and the continued development of The Nest, which in total will cost £9.8m to build and include an indoor sports hall, gymnasium, a 3G football pitch and classroom facilities.

He said: “There were 39,000 people who engaged with the community sports foundation in the last 12 months. We want to increase that and the only way to do that is with phase two of The Nest.

“This is only the start – we want to build something more amazing. But it is not a vanity project, it is about altering people’s lives.

“Sometimes we are really lucky in this country, but not all young people get so lucky and we are often there to pick up the pieces when no one else is around. Or it could be to help people with learning difficulties or physical disabilities.

“The foundation can give some of these people a real sense of belonging.”

Simon Gray, managing director of Credo Asset Finance, who is spearheading the rally, said he first had the idea of a European road trip some time ago but it was resurrected when his company chose the CSF as its charity of the year.

“We had a meeting with them in December and I told them I had always wanted to do this, and they got enthused by it,” he said.

CSF senior fundraising and events manager Emma Fletcher added: “We are really grateful to Credo who have chosen us to benefit from what we see as a really exciting European challenge.”

