Your chance to see your name in lights at Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 15:52 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 30 June 2020

Players and officials stand for a minute's applause in tribute to the NHS and key workers before the FA Cup quarter final match at Carrow Road, Norwich. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday June 27, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Norwich. Photo credit should read: Catherine Ivill/NMC Pool/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Norwich City fans are being given the chance to see their names in lights for the club’s final two home games of the Premier League season.

Ondrej Duda of Norwich in action during the FA Cup quarter final at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/06/2020Ondrej Duda of Norwich in action during the FA Cup quarter final at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/06/2020

Despite Covid-19 preventing fans from attending the stadium on match days, Gasway, one of the club’s partners, has come up with a way of allowing them to go inside in name in lieu of in being there in the flesh.

The gas company is one of the organisations that sees its name appear on advertising hoardings and LED displays around Carrow Road when the Canaries play at home.

And for the final two fixtures, the company is making use of this space by allowing fans to send in their names to be displayed around the ground during the upcoming games against West Ham United and Burnley.

David Metcalf, marketing manager at Gasway, said: “We know it is frustrating for fans not being able to cheer the players on in person, so we wanted to try and come up with something to help them be there in spirit.

“We thought something as simple as just putting people’s names in LED around the ground would make people feel a bit more involved while also letting the players know who is out there supporting them. This way they can hopefully let the players know that they are still there cheering them on to victory.”

The LED displays are being designed by Trett Films, which previously worked alongside the company to produce a series of short films about what the Canaries mean to their supporters.

Josh Trett, of Trett Films, said he was “delighted” to have been commissioned to design the project.

City fan Jack Reeve, who is behind the Talk Norwich City YouTube channel, has backed the campaign. He said: “This opportunity for City fans epitomises why Gasway are such a well liked company in Norfolk - they care about their people.

“This will bring fans closer to the club in a time where that isn’t easy.”

Supporters wishing to have their names shown around the ground can submit them on the Gasway website by Friday, July 3.

