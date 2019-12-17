Search

Revealed: How long Norwich City fans have to work to pay for season tickets

PUBLISHED: 10:28 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 17 December 2019

Norwich City's large travelling support liked what they saw at Leicester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Fans of just two Premier League sides have to work longer hours to afford a season ticket than Norwich City fans, a new study has shown.

Table showing the affordability of Premier League season tickets and average hourly wage. Picture: LiveFootballTickets.comTable showing the affordability of Premier League season tickets and average hourly wage. Picture: LiveFootballTickets.com

A study into how affordable season tickets are has found that fans of just Tottenham Hotspur and runaway league leaders Liverpool have to work longer to earn their season tickets.

The research, which was conducted by LiveFootballTickets.com, cross referenced the price of the cheapest regular adult season ticket - with average wage in the areas to ascertain how long it would take for season ticket holders to pay off their cost.

And with an average hourly wage of just over £15 and a cheapest ticket of £569.50 - not taking into account any early bird discounts or concessions - Canaries' fans have to work 37 hours and 16 minutes to cover the cost of their season tickets.

This figure gives the Canaries the 18th least affordable season tickets, with only fans of Spurs (38 hours and 14 minutes) and Liverpool (43 hours and three minutes) having to work longer hours to secure their seats.

It is, however, merely relative to the average weekly wages - with seven clubs in the league charging more for their cheapest adult season ticket.

Many of the clubs offering cheaper seats also benefit for far wealthier backers than the Canaries - with top brass at Carrow Road often reminding supports that the club is self-funding.

The wage figures, which were collated by the Office of National Statistics, also show that supporters of just two clubs - Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers - received a lowest average hourly wage than Norwich.

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust supporters' group, said: "The figures do surprise me, particularly given that the club has frozen season ticket prices for several years now.

"Given that we are a self-funding club, clearly the board has to look to maximise what it brings in from ticket sales as much as it can and the gate is one of the club's main sources of income.

"However, at the end of the day, I do not feel that City fans get poor value for money from their tickets and the fact that people are still coming suggests others also don't feel that way either."

Meanwhile, while the £569.50 figure is the cheapest available before discounts, many City fans will have been able to take advantage of a £499.50 early bird discount. This would bring down the time to 32 hours and 42 minutes.

