Who is City's most followed player on Instagram?

Andy Robertson of Liverpool and Todd Cantwell of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Norwich City's start to life in the Premier League got off to a losing start after being beaten by European champions Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield.

Farke's boys battled hard against Klopp's side with the young players impressing the German manager.

But how do they fare in front of the camera and who tops the table with the most amount of Instagram followers?

Unfortunately in terms of all the Premier League clubs Norwich would be firmly in the relegation zone in the Instagram table of fame, in 19th place with 1.07m followers across the whole team.

Manchester United top the table with 109.5m followers on the social media app, with Paul Pogba alone bringing in 36.8m.

Moritz Leitner of Norwich and Mathieu Dossevi of Toulouse in action during the Pre-season friendly match at Carrow Road, Norwich . Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Moritz Leitner of Norwich and Mathieu Dossevi of Toulouse in action during the Pre-season friendly match at Carrow Road, Norwich . Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus

But in terms of just the Norwich squad most players have enough followers to make a would-be influencer's eyes water.

It is city new boy Patrick Roberts, on loan from Manchester City, who tops the Instagram list with nearly 200,000 followers.

The 22-year-old winger has joined the Yellows on a season-long loan and has brought his many followers along with him.

In second is German midfielder Moritz Leitner who came to City on a short-term loan in the first half of the 2018 season. He then signed a four-year deal which saw the club benefit from his 169,000 Instagram followers, which he has gained from his time at clubs throughout Germany.

Patrick Roberts of Norwich in action during the Pre-season friendly match at Carrow Road, Norwich . Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Patrick Roberts of Norwich in action during the Pre-season friendly match at Carrow Road, Norwich . Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Next up is another new player, goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann, 30, who is on loan from Schalke 04. He was brought in to keep Tim Krul on his toes but he is leagues ahead in terms of followers having more than double Krul's with 167,000 to Krul's 77,900.

-Below is the full list;

-Patrick Roberts - 199,000

-Moritz Leitner - 169,000

-Ralf Fahrmann -167,000

-Tim Krul - 77,900

-Teemu Pukki - 64,900

-Sam Byram - 49,500

-Max Aarons - 30,100

-Emi Buendia - 29,100

-Alexander Tettey - 26,200

-Onel Hernandez - 25,100

-Josip Drmic - 25,100

-Ben Godfrey - 22,700

-Mario Vrancic - 21,500

-Tod Cantwell - 18,800

-Marco Stiepermann - 18,300

-Kenny McLean - 17,600

-Tom Trybull - 12,600

-Louis Thompson - 7,126

-Aston Oxborough - 2,517

-Akin Famewo - 2,259