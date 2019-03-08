'I was only mayor for two days and I was drunk for the two days' - Norwich City's Kenny McLean on his spell as Mayor of Norwich

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean has discussed his brief stint as the self-appointed Mayor of Norwich - and revealed a former Canary is the best footballer he has played alongside.

The Scot talked about his unlikely role during a question and answer session with his former Aberdeen team-mate Graeme Shinnie while on international duty.

McLean established himself as a cult Canaries hero during Norwich City's promotion party, when he took to the balcony of City Hall wearing a feathered hat, clutching a bottle of MadDog 2020 and declared he was Mayor of Norwich.

And the topic came up during a video posted by the Scottish National Team ahead of the international clash with Cyprus.

New Derby County signing Shinnie asked: "How was it being the Mayor of Norwich?"

A laughing McLean replied: "I was only mayor for about two days and I was drunk for the two days. I had a day off, and while I had the day off they appointed somebody."

McLean was also asked to name the best player he had appeared alongside - and named former Norwich City star James Maddison, who was a team-mate during the playmaker's loan spell at Aberdeen. He said: "He is going to go for about £100m somewhere."

Asked what the favourite game he had played in was, McLean named the 2-1 win against Blackburn, which secured promotion to the Premier League for the Canaries.

Asked which teams he was looking forward to playing in the Premier League next season, he said he was looking forward to playing at Tottenham's new stadium and against Manchester City.

Although, on the prospect of playing the champions, he admitted: "I think it will be tough to go to Man City. I think that will be painful on the legs, the lungs, the lot."