'Keep knuckling down': Norwich City stars get motivational speech from Masters champion

PUBLISHED: 17:18 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 31 January 2020

Danny Willett visited the City training ground to talk to the players. Picture: Norwich City Football Club

Danny Willett visited the City training ground to talk to the players. Picture: Norwich City Football Club

Norwich City players have heard from a champion sportsman in an attempt to lift them from the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Yellows welcomed former Masters winner Danny Willett to their training ground, Norwich City Lotus Training Centre, in Colney, where he shared his story of ups-and-downs throughout his career.

The Yorkshire golfer shot to fame after winning the Masters in 2016, placing him among the top ten in the world.

But just two years later he had fallen to 462nd and missed the chance to play at the BMW PGA Championship.

Despite this, he fought on and won last year's DP World Tour Championship.

Grant Hanley celebrates scoring his side's 1st goal during the FA Cup match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdGrant Hanley celebrates scoring his side's 1st goal during the FA Cup match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He told the Canaries website: "It was nice to come down and chat to the guys about some of the issues I've personally had within sport, the highs and lows.

"The lads are obviously in a position where results could have gone better, but they're still working hard."

City currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League on 17 points following their promotion last season. The team have won four of their 24 matches but hope the talk could inspire the players.

Willett added: "It's just really trying to give them an outlook on what happened to me and how I got over it, so hopefully I helped out a little bit.

"You've just got to keep working hard, keep knuckling down and know what you're doing is going to help turn things around."

Norwich captain Grant Hanley said: "I enjoyed it, I'm quite a big golf fan myself, so seeing him on the telly and winning the Masters, it doesn't get much bigger than that.

"It was good for the lads to hear somebody speak who has been right to the top of the sport. Sometimes it's difficult to compare an individual sport to a team sport, but some of the stuff he said you can relate to, and it was good to see that side of it."

City head to play Newcastle United on Saturday, February 1, who sit 14th. A win could see the Canaries steal vital points that could start their escape from the relegation zone.

