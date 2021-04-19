'Good riddance' - Norwich fans react to European Super League plans

Published: 8:01 AM April 19, 2021 Updated: 8:23 AM April 19, 2021

What will the impact of the European Super League be on newly-promoted Norwich City? - Credit: Matt Usher/Norwich City FC

The footballing world has been largely critical of the newly-announced plans to create a European Super League, of which the so-called "big six" in English football are founding members.

After much speculation throughout the day, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur announced late on Sunday that they are all founding members of the new competition.

They join another six elite clubs from the continent in establishing the "new mid-week competition", which is set to be a direct rival to UEFA's Champions League and "is intended to commence as soon as practicable".

Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur – one of six Premier League clubs who announced they are founding members of a new European Super League on Sunday. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The move has already been condemned by many leading figures in football – governing bodies UEFA and FIFA have already denounced the plans, as have many supporter groups for the English teams involved.

Norwich City fans also reacted to the news, which broke just a day after the Canaries sealed promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

In a blog post, Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty said: "Never mind that well over a century of history will be going into the trash; never mind that Covid hit fans of the “elite” clubs will have to stump up for away games at the Allianz Stadium or the Nou Camp rather than Turf Moor or Selhurst Park, because it’s all about the money.

"$6bn of it in fact, according to Sky Sports."

He added: "The prospect of the potential cut in TV revenue if the European Super League goes ahead could quite simply spell the end for some clubs and would undoubtedly send a seismic shock wave through the English game."

TV presenter Jake Humphrey and City fan said he was "more grateful for, and in love with, my club and its ownership than ever" in light of the announcement.

Norwich City fan Ron Edwards said "good riddance" to the clubs involved if the new competition goes ahead, adding: "I hope then The FA regulates things so no one club can financially dominate, and every club from Norwich to Rochdale can dream."

Fellow Canaries supporter Alex Curtis was upbeat about the news, saying the possible Premier League ban that the clubs involved have been threatened with "gives [City] a real chance of the top four and getting Champions League football".

An another unnamed City fan added: "So happy I support a club who [sic] puts community and family ahead of greed for money.

"We may be a yo-yo club, but the joy we get from going from, in no disrespect, Wycombe away, to Manchester United away, is what makes football great.

"The Super League will ruin football."

On social media, the Chelsea Supporters' Trust called the move "the ultimate betrayal", while Liverpool supporters' union Spirit of Shankly said the club's American owners Fenway Sports Group had "ignored fans in their relentless and greedy pursuit of money".

And the news transcended the footballing world as the leader of the UK's two main political parties both issued their own condemnations of the new Super League.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said the new tournament would be "very damaging for football", while Labour leader Keir Starmer urged the clubs involved to "rethink immediately".

Both warned that the 'big six' should "face the consequences" if they press ahead with the plans.