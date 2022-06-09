Norwich City criticised for campaign featuring homophobic slurs

Darren Eadie, Kenny McLean and Megan Todd were among those featured in the A Home For Everyone campaign film - Credit: Norwich City

The Canaries have been criticised for a project marking Pride Month which features a mural covered with homophobic slurs.

Norwich City's own LGBT fan group is among those calling for the club to apologise for the campaign, which shows offensive terms said to be commonly heard at matches spray painted onto a wall.

The scheme is intended to discourage discrimination and homophobia, and is being promoted to coincide with Pride Month, which runs throughout June and celebrates LGBT communities.

But critics have said it is misguided to highlight such bigoted language.

Proud Canaries, which calls for the inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in football, said the project was "an error of judgement".

Home For Everyone campaign was aimed at discussing discrimination in football - Credit: Norwich City

The ‘A Home For Everyone’ campaign was launched with a 14-minute film featuring former player Darren Eadie, midfielder Kenny McLean and Megan Todd from Norwich City's women's first team discussing discrimination in football.

It also features Proud Canaries member Tim Carr talking about the impact the featured phrases have on his life.

At the end of the film multi-coloured paint is thrown at the wall to partially cover the offending words.

But following its launch the Proud Canaries, which was the second officially recognised LGBT supporters’ group in the country when it was formed in 2014, said despite its members taking part the project was “far from positive”.

Offensive homophobic terms were covered by paint in the Home For Everyone campaign film - Credit: Norwich City

In a statement, it said: “The impression given was that the film would record an upbeat occasion with players and fans alike throwing paint rainbows at a concourse wall to create an inclusive graffiti mural while discussing the negative impact of bigotry.

“Had we been briefed on the constantly in-view, and in-focus abuse wall concept we would have firmly advised against and deemed it a deal-breaker.”

It said the “error of judgement” had been compounded with the launch tweet “ironically stating that ‘this language is not okay’ while platforming it”.

The group has urged the club to delete the film, issue a public apology and to “work with us, Norwich Pride and the broader fan base to make good”.

A Norwich City spokesman said: “As ever, all at Norwich City are proud of the club’s ongoing work to support diversity, equality and inclusion across our players, staff and supporters.

“Throughout recent years the club have had, and continue to have, extensive dialogue with its various fan groups.

“We are determined to continue our work in this area, tackling discrimination in football, supporting difficult conversations and pushing boundaries in making Norwich City a home for everyone.”

