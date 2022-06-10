Canaries ‘abuse wall’ criticism highlights problem of football homophobia

Offensive homophobic terms were covered by paint in the Home For Everyone campaign film - Credit: Norwich City

Norwich City’s efforts to tackle homophobia has led to criticism from its own LGBTQ+ supporters group over a project that featured a wall plastered with abusive words.

The club's social media campaign to coincide with Pride Month, which runs throughout June, featured a spray-painted 'Pride Wall' featuring homophobic terms, with the message: "This language is not okay and never will be."

Home For Everyone campaign was aimed at discussing discrimination in football - Credit: Norwich City

Proud Canaries, which calls for the inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in football, has called on the club to apologise saying the project was "an error of judgement".

It said the use of bigoted language had been compounded by the prominence given in social media messages “ironically stating that ‘this language is not okay’ while platforming it”.

Nick O’Brien of Proud Canaries and a trustee of Norwich Pride - Credit: Archant

Nick O’Brien, a member of the group and a trustee of Norwich Pride, said while the campaign had been well meant, the club should “engage with us on what went wrong”.

He added: “The fact that loads of straight male allies immediately see this as a really offensive and badly judged piece of work shows how far we have come in a way, and how poorly the club judged this, and how disconnected they were from LGBT+ people in making the damn thing.”

The campaign was launched with a 14-minute video on YouTube featuring club legend Darren Eadie and current players Kenny McLean and Megan Todd discussing discrimination in football.

Darren Eadie, Kenny McLean and Megan Todd were among those featured in the A Home For Everyone campaign film - Credit: Norwich City

It also features gay supporter Tim Carr talking about the impact the featured phrases have on his life.

At the end of the film multi-coloured paint is thrown at the wall partially covering the offending words.

A spokesperson for Norwich City said that conversations between the club and Proud Canaries about the nature of the campaign had taken place before filming.

“As ever, all at Norwich City are proud of the club’s ongoing work to support diversity, equality and inclusion across our players, staff and supporters,” a club statement said.

“Throughout recent years the club have had, and continues to have, extensive dialogue with its various fan groups.

“We are determined to continue our work in this area, tackling discrimination in football, supporting difficult conversations and pushing boundaries in making Norwich City a home for everyone.”

Proud Canaries has urged the club to delete the film and "apologise publicly".

“The impression given was that the film would record an upbeat occasion with players and fans alike throwing paint rainbows at a concourse wall to create an inclusive graffiti mural while discussing the negative impact of bigotry,” it said in a statement.

"The finished edit is far from positive. Viewers, including those from our community, are subjected to the sight of a lexicon of slurs - regularly used to target LGBTQ+ people - for almost the entire duration of the production."

A Justin Fashanu banner unveiled at Carrow Road during Norwich City's match vs Liverpool - Credit: Archant

The criticism highlights the difficulties clubs face in confronting homophobia. Norwich City has this season placed the issue at the forefront of efforts to combat abuse and improve inclusion.

The club dedicated the matchday programme for the home game against Manchester City in February to both LGBTQ+ History Month and the Football v Homophobia campaign.

It included articles on former Canaries striker Justin Fashanu, who in 1990 became the first male professional to come out as gay while still playing.

🤝 The club is proud to support #LGBTHM22 and @FvHtweets' month of action, as part of our ongoing work to challenge discrimination and celebrate diversity in football.#NCFC | @LGBTHM 🏳️‍🌈 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 1, 2022

The match against Liverpool last August saw a derogatory chant from visiting fans aimed at the Canaries’ Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour.

The Crown Prosecution Service has since defined the use of the term ‘rent boy’ used in the chant as a homophobic slur.

Any fans singing the words during matches will be committing a hate crime and so be liable to face prosecution.

Speaking in the Canaries campaign video Kenny McLean reveals the players had laughed off the abuse directed at Gilmour at the time.

Billy Gilmour was the subject of homophobic chants during a match against Liverpool at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

But he admits homophobic language could put off more players following in the footsteps of Blackpool forward Jake Daniels who came out publicly as gay last month.

“When we speak about these comments being made there could be a gay guy in the changing room and that is putting him even further back in terms of coming out and being himself,” he states.