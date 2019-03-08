Search

WATCH: How fans have celebrated Norwich City promotions over the years

PUBLISHED: 16:11 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 29 April 2019

Norwich fans celebrating promotion in 1972. Photo: Archant Library

Norwich fans celebrating promotion in 1972. Photo: Archant Library

Archant

With Norwich City once again bound for the Premier League, it’s the perfect time to look back on past promotion parades.

After a 2-1 victory against Blackburn on Saturday, Norwich City secured promotion to the top tier of English football.

The Canaries have been in and out of the Premier League over the past few decades and every time the club goes up there are city-wide celebrations.

On bank holiday Monday, May 6 the streets of Norwich will be flooded with city fans revelling in NCFC's success as a promotion parade makes its way through the streets.

READ MORE: Details of victorious Norwich City's promotion parade revealed

Watch our video compilation of archive photos to see how Norwich City fans celebrated promotion in years gone by - from 1972 to 2011.

READ MORE: The key dates Norwich City fans need to know ahead of the 2019-20 Premier League season

