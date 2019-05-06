A day we'll never forget as fans turn city yellow and green

Norwich City fans celebrate the club's rise to the Premier League at the event at City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich city centre was turned into a sea of yellow and green as 50,000 joyous fans packed the streets for yesterday’s amazing promotion celebrations.

From Kenny McLean declaring himself mayor of Norwich to the open top bus breaking down - every moment was one to remember.

The day started with every inch of the area around City Hall filled with supporters as the players came on to the balcony to the roar of the crowds.

There was then an unforgettable open top parade through the city with phenomenal noise, colour and excitement.

And if that wasn't enough, thousands packed into Carrow Road to continue celebrating at the Wes Hoolahan v Russell Martin testimonial.

Chris Howard, 45, was at the parade with his family.

He said: “I think it has been a really brilliant season, we have been season ticket holders for the past 40 years and Farke has done a brilliant job with brilliant signings, fantastic result with a fantastic outcome.”

As TV presenter and Norwich fan Jake Humphrey took to the City Hall balcony he led the chanting as he interviewed each player.

Richard Gorrod, 53, has been a City fan all his life.

He said: “The turn out is fantastic, we were at the Aston Villa game last night, been to Stoke and Wigan, all over the place and it has been the best season ever.

“Just to be a part of the buzz of the whole city has been fantastic. As Delia said we are all one and we are together I think that is unique about this promotion for once there is genuinely really good camaraderie whether it lasts into next season we will see.”

It was as much an event for the young City fans as they donned their full kits and horns to show their support.

Tom Snelling, 29, can remember going to promotion parties as a youngster and thinks this season will be one that stays with them.

He said: “This year has been very special it is very hard to compare it to anything and being older with recent years being a yoyo club it has made it really special.

“It is brilliant for the city and some of the young kids who haven't seen Norwich get promoted to the Premier League. I remember them doing it in 03/04 and it suck with me so I'm sure it will with other youngsters here.

“We saw the shenanigans going on at City Hall and the parade was just the same. I think everyone's favourite part was McLean.”

It was clear that the fan of the season, Jacob Bowles, was not going to miss the parade.

He won the award after raising more than £3,000 for Norwich City's Community Sports Foundation by opening On The Stall City, a pop-up shop on the market.

He sold memorabilia from years gone-by and was able to connect City fans with items from games and seasons that they remember fondly.

He said: “It's been a very successful day, enjoyable to be here with so much noise. It's been a fantastic season and as the bus came round we cheered loud.

“We are great fans of Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber and you can see the performances have been so much better.

For fans who have been following the Yellows for most of their life, the parade was a perfect way to celebrate the return to the top flight.

John Key has been following the Canaries for 60 years and thinks that this is the best team the club has had for a long time.

Mr Key said: “It came out of no-where, writing us off at the start of the season but I am really proud for the boys.”

