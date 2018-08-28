Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Barclay singing section proves success despite City’s FA Cup loss

PUBLISHED: 09:07 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 06 January 2019

The home fans display the yellow and green before the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 05/01/2019

The home fans display the yellow and green before the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 05/01/2019

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

The FA Cup may have lost its magic in some quarters - but no-one had told those in the singing section at Carrow Road on Saturday

An area of the stand was specially designated for the tie against Portsmouth as part of an initiative by the Barclay End Project and Along Come Norwich to improve the ground’s atmosphere.

Dozens of yellow and green flags were handed out to fans and made a colourful spectacle before the teatime kick off.

In recent years the early rounds of the great cup competition have seen thousands of empty seats and a flat feeling at NR1.

The arrival of nearly 3000 Pompey followers chanting their famous chimes certainly helped raise the noise levels.

And the Canary singing section provided a prompt to the rest of the ground to get behind the lads.

There was rarely a moment without a rendition of On The Ball City or Yellows or the Emi Buendia love song (yes he is really is that popular even when he’s injured).

There was rarely a moment without a rendition of On The Ball City or Yellows or the Emi Buendia love song (yes he is really is that popular even when he’s injured).

Grant Hanley’s early sending off was a huge blow for City - but further inspired the Barclay choir.

Sadly the late, late Andre Green winner saw the League One leaders reach round four but the singers finished finished as they started with a rousing finale to acknowledge the efforts of the 10 men.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Most Read

Renewed appeals to find missing mum who disappeared with just her phone and £3 eight months ago

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newham Council calls public meeting as police urged to intervene in repairs division’s shocking overspend

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for missing West Ham fan Jack Morrad

#includeImage($article, 225)

Appeal to find women wanted in connection with theft of £2,000 of accessories from Westfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How a prisoner of war hut became one of the smallest churches in city

Mount Mizar Church, Larkman Lane. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

From page to screen course throws a light on film adaptations

Keira Knightley in the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Picture: Universal Studios.

Munchkinland comes to Thetford in new pantomime

Munchkins Jayden Bailey, Scott O'Sullivan and Benjamin Matthews in Thetford Players 2019 pantomime The Wizard of Oz. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Barclay singing section proves success despite City’s FA Cup loss

The home fans display the yellow and green before the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 05/01/2019

Chimney fire breaks out in Norfolk village

Fire crews were called to a chimney blaze in Little Snoring. Photo: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists